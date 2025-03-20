The game that grew quite the following over multiple years and spanning multiple platform generations has a sequel. That sequel is now in Early Access on Steam as players can get their hands on Wreckfest 2 today. THQ Nordic is stating that there won't be a ton of content in Early Access, but the game is launching at an introductory price of $29.99. This 20% discount will last for two weeks until April 3. The full game will eventually be available for both PC and consoles. The destruction derby game is developed by Bugbear and is bringing in true-to-life physics for modern hardware including higher crash fidelity, deeper component damage and more.

Initial Content in Wreckfest 2 Early Access

Game modes:

Single-player racing & derby with up to 24 players (bots)

Multiplayer racing & derby with up to 24 players + bot support

3 maps with multiple tracks:

Scrapyard map:

Circuit course with intersections

Crazy course with oncoming traffic

Speedway map

Figure 8 circuit

Speedway oval circuit

Derby arena

Sandpit map (new remake of WF1 track)

Circuit long route + reverse variant

1 Singleplayer Map Stunt arena:

Sandbox map with ramps, loopings, etc. (similar to the "Sneak Peak map" of WF1)

4 Cars:

2× '60s/'70s American muscle cars (as seen in trailers)

1× '80s EU banger car (compact)

1× '90s US banger car (intermediate)

Features: