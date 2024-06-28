Key Takeaways Wuthering Waves' 1.1 update, Thaw of Eons, introduces two new characters, Jinshi and Changli, and a new area, Mt. Firmament.

New 5-star character banners offer diverse team compositions, and accompanying weapon banners feature Ages of Harvest and Blazing Brilliance.

The Thaw of Echoes storyline advances in Chapter 1, Act 7, and players can explore a new town, Hongzhen, and collect Echoes for resonator stat boosts.

Wuthering Waves is one of the latest free-to-play open-world action RPGs to be released. Players can now look forward to playing the newest 1.1 update titled Thaw of Eons. This 1.1 update will bring two new characters for players to get their hands on. Players can also look forward to a new storyline introduced as well as exploring the latest area that has been added to the game, Mt. Firmament.

New Character Banners and Weapons

Among the newest explorable area, we are also getting two new 5-star character banners that will no doubt bring players new team compositions and options for battle. The first of the characters will be Jinhsi, the magistrate of Jinzhou. Our next character banner is for Changli, who is Jinhsi’s mentor and counselor within the magistrate. Both of these characters look to be quite promising and entertaining to learn more about in the main story of Wuthering Waves.

As for weapons for Jinshi and Changli, there will also be accompanying weapon banners for both characters. Ages of Harvest is a broadblade weapon that will be the weapon banner that will pair with Jinshi. The next weapon is the sword named Blazing Brilliance, which will pair best with Changli. Both weapons are usable with any compatible resonators but will pair best with the characters in their debut banners.

Thaw of Echoes Storyline and New Area

Among new characters and weapons, the main story for Wuthering Waves is also going to be moving forward with the Thaw of Echoes storyline. This quest series will take place in Chapter 1, Act 7, where players will now encounter Jué. Encountering the deity that commands time and blessings, it is now the player's chance to face them in the Thaw of Eons. Pairing with the main story continuation, there will also be a new companion quest for anyone wishing to learn more about our new additions to the team.

On top of this new story, there will be the first new map area to explore, Mt. Firmament. Located in the southeastern ocean of Jinzhou territory, Mt. Firmament will serve as the ancestral homeland of the Jinzhou populace. With this new map area, players are also getting a new town to learn about. Hongzhen is a town isolated from the rest of the world and is seemingly self-sufficient within the world of Wuthering Waves. With the new area there will, of course, be new Echoes for players to hunt down and add to their collection of upgrades for their resonator teams. Allowing for some new and entertaining echoes to pair with our teams for better damage and synergy when taking down foes.

Thaw of Eons is shaping up to add a ton of content alongside the new characters, weapons, echoes and the new map area. This 1.1 update is now available for players to sink their claws into and test their luck on getting Jinshi and Changli or their weapons. Best of luck to you Resonators, and happy hunting!

