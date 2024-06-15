Key Takeaways Baizhi can serve as a decent healer alternative to Verina and benefit from specific 4-star weapons to optimize her abilities.

Optimal echoes with the Sonata Effect, "Rejuvenating Glow", can enhance Baizhi's healing potential and provide team-wide buffs during combat.

Baizhi's flexibility allows her to work well with different character combinations, providing healing support and echo buffs to boost team performance.

As you are playing Wuthering Waves, you might be looking for a healer to help with getting your team back to full health while in a fight. Verina is going to be the main choice as a healer for those who have her, but what if you don’t have Verina yet? Well, another character can still provide healer coverage to your main team that you’ll be using. While she isn’t as good as Verina, Baizhi is capable of getting the job done and still buffs the next character in the field that replaces her, so Baizhi is still worth leveling up and getting set up to join a team.

Best Weapons to Use for Baizhi

There are three main weapons you’ll want to try and get for Baizhi. They are all 4-star weapons and relatively easy to obtain, so it won’t be too hard to get Baizhi’s best weapons. You’ll want weapons that will restore energy or increase healing to get the most use out of Baizhi so that the rest of your characters can be on the field to deal damage and melt down enemies.

The first weapon is arguably the most optimal and best option for Baizhi, Variation. Variation is a very nice support weapon and will restore Concerto Energy by 8. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds. This weapon is going to make it, so you can restore energy for Baizhi to swap in your other team members quickly after you’ve gotten Baizhi’s rotation finished as fast as possible. This is ideal to make it so your dps characters can swap in for some more damage.

Baizhi’s second weapon you might want will be Comet Flare. Comet Flare will increase Baizhi’s healing bonus by 3% and can stack up to 3 times when you’ve dealt Basic Attack Damage or Heavy Attack Damage. This effect will last for 8 seconds and can be triggered 1 time every .6 seconds. You’ll want this weapon to prioritize Baizhi’s overall healing output to keep a team ready to keep fighting on the field. It is a pretty great option for healing in general.

The third option isn’t going to be the best choice for Baizhi, but it will get the job done until you’ve got some more weapons available to you. Rectifier #25 will activate once the Resonance Skill has been used and will restore 5% of Baizhi’s health if her health is below 60%. This can be triggered 1 time every 8 seconds and if her health is above 60% her Attack will be increased by 12% for 10 seconds. Baizhi’s kit might not benefit a ton from this weapon, but it is still nice to provide some extra healing if she’s on the field during a fight where the team is low on health while she’s gathering energy for her Resonance Liberation.

Optimal Echoes and Buffs to Use for Baizhi

Just like with most healing options you’ll have for Echoes, you’ll want to stick with the Sonata Effect Rejuvenating Glow for Baizhi. This will increase her healing by 10% with 2 echoes with this Sonata Effect, and if you’ve got 5 for her, they will increase the Attack for the entire team by 15% for 30 seconds when healing the team. This Sonata Effect is absolutely what you’ll want to stick with when it comes to any healer, as it will just provide them with the most optimal healing and the attack buff is just an amazing bonus to the effect.

There is one primary echo you’ll want for Baizhi, the Bell-Borne Geochelone is going to be the best primary echo in general to choose for support characters. Bell-Borne Geochelone will deal Ice Damage based on her defense to nearby enemies and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that will last for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield provides damage reduction and a damage boost for the current team members. It will disappear after Baizhi is hit 3 times. To get the most out of this echo, you’ll want your secondary echoes to boost defense so that it can hit a bit harder. But getting your hands on some echoes to boost her healing is also a nice choice to maximize her healing potential.

Remember to try and get two echoes that cost 3 to equip and another two that cost 1 to equip to make the most out of all of your options. Anything less is doable when you don’t have any other options, but the most optimal setup for most characters is a single 4, two that will cost 3 and another two that will cost 1 to equip.

Best Teams for Baizhi

Baizhi is fairly flexible, like Verina, and can be used with almost every character combination you can find. Danjin will always benefit from a dedicated healer due to her health being used to deal extra damage. The main struggle is finding synergy with all of your characters when using Baizhi, since her kit isn’t the most fluid. Baizhi is almost a puppet character since her heavy attacks are going to have you controlling a pet to deal some damage on the field while Baizhi stands still.

If you want to go all-in on supporting a high damage-dealing character like Jiyan, you might want to put Baizhi and Jianxin together in a team with him. This will provide him with shields from Jianxin and Baizhi can heal both as they are swapped around. Jiyan will be the powerhouse of the team and will most likely be on the field for almost every fight, but being able to provide echo buffs from the supports will be a nice benefit from this sort of team composition.

Another example of a team that will work well with Baizhi is the team composition of Danjin and Calcharo. These two have some very high damage-dealing potential and since Baizhi can only buff one character at a time, you won’t have to worry about who you switch to start hitting like a truck. Both options will be ideal and can get the job done. They’ve all got some decent synergy and all three have different primary elements, making it so that if an enemy resists one, you can still deal some good damage with another character.

While Baizhi isn’t going to be the first choice for a healer at the time of 1.0, she is still a solid choice, since she is one of the few options players have. She still does some good healing and can buff characters that replace her on the field, which does make her a good choice when she is all you’ve got. Make sure you’ve gotten the correct Sonata Effect on her to make sure she does better healing and can actually in turn trigger some buffs for the entire team. Once her team is sorted out and has some nice synergy with a weapon that will complement her kit, you’ll want to look at using some materials to upgrade her skills. These aren’t anything game-changing, but they will be a nice little bonus when using her often. Upgrading her Normal Attack or Resonance Skill will help with her longevity in teams while you keep playing.

