Key Takeaways Use Verdant Summit or Lustrous Razor weapons for Calcharo.

Equip echos for 12 total points and choose a buff combo.

Team up with Yinlin, Verina, Jianxin, or Baizhi for synergy.

When getting a new character in Wuthering Waves, it may be hard to come up with some builds that work well. Using the auto-sort for Echos will get the job done, but it won’t give you the proper buffs you want for characters and might cause some trouble for you in the long run when you start getting to the harder world levels. Calcharo is one of the best DPS characters in the game so far and here we will give you some tips on giving him an extra boost to maximize what you can do to make him even better.

Related Elden Ring: Level 100+ Black Bow Archer Build Guide This is a Dexterity/Strength build that focuses on making archery viable all the way through to endgame.

What Weapons to Use for Calcharo

Four weapons will do the job and do it well. Verdant Summit and Lustrous Razor will be the 5-star weapons you’ll want to use if you can get them. Verdant Summit is Jinyan’s weapon from his banner, but it does offer a very nice boost in crit damage as well as giving a 12% bonus to all damage, which makes this a very nice choice for Calcharo. Lustrous Razor will offer a higher base attack damage boost while also allowing for decent energy regen for users as well.

In terms of 4-star weapons, you will want to try and obtain Autumntrace or Helios Cleaver. Autumntrace will increase Calcharo’s crit rate and also gives an attack buff to normal and heavy attacks, a nice option for those who don’t have a 5-star option yet. Helios Cleaver grants a stacking attack buff after using Calcharo’s Resonance Skill. The only downside to this particular weapon is that the buff resets after the cap limit is reached, so you’ll have to redo the whole process repeatedly.

Echos to Use for Calcharo

When choosing echos you’ll want to make sure you can have 12 total points per character. This will naturally happen once your Data Bank is level 9. Afterward, once you have more echoes, you can equip one rank 4 echo as your main echo, two rank 3, and two rank 1 echoes for extra stats.

The best set of echos for Calcharo is going to be split into three options, so it’ll be entirely up to preference and playstyle for these choices. You can go heavy into the Lingering Tunes buff from having 5 Lingering Tunes echos to buff Calcharo while he is on the field, but his buff will reset when he’s switched out. Another option is to use a set of 5 Void Thunder echos to boost Calcharo’s Electro damage by 15% when using Resonance Skills or Heavy Attacks. This is a nice option to maximize how much damage you can do with Calcharo’s ultimate ability as well. The next option is to split the two other options up into one, take two Void Thunder echos and two Lingering Tunes echos to gain a 10% Electro damage buff and a 10% attack buff.

For your main echo, you will want to bring something to complement what setup you choose for Calcharo. If you are going heavily into a Void Thunder build you’ll want to get your hands on Tempest Mephis or Thundering Mephis echos. Mech Abomination will be the best choice for Lindering Tunes due to it having an instant cast and increasing your attack for 12 seconds. For the split between Lingering Tunes and Void Thunder, you’ll want to pick an echo from either that has either of the buffs and provides a good set of stats. The split echo build is very versatile, so it is entirely up to what you’re looking for.

Teams for Calcharo

Four characters are going to be great for synergy with Calcharo, so you have some nice options on who to use with him. Yinlin is going to be the best choice for teaming up with him as both of them play similarly and complement each other perfectly. Verina will be a great choice for healing quickly and buffing the entire team while also granting players the ability to prevent one death every 10 minutes. Verina is easily the best healer in Wuthering Waves at this time. Jianxin is a solid choice as she will be the one who provides shields for the party, bring her in to gather the energy for it, and swap back to Calcharo once shields are applied for a nice safety buffer. The 4-star character Baizhi is a good alternative if you don’t have Varina. She can buff the next character you swap her out for, and she can heal the party.

After you've picked out your weapon, echoes, and team for Calcharo, all that is left to do is upgrade Calcharo's skills, and he will be good to go! These are small increases in all aspects of his gameplay, so they can be done at your leisure when you've gotten everything else to make him stronger overall.