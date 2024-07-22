Key Takeaways Best weapons for Changli include Blazing Brilliance and Emerald of Genesis.

Molten Rift echoes buff Fusion Damage, while a combination with Lingering Tunes hybrid buffs can increase both Fusion Damage and attack.

Team up Changli with Yinlin for optimal synergy, or use Encore and Rover for easily accessible, solid damage dealers.

When playing Wuthering Waves, you’ll encounter regular new banner characters to pull for and attempt to get the newest 5-star character. Part of the Thaw of Eons updates is Changli, Jinhsi’s mentor and counselor within the Magistrate. Changli is a Fusion damage dealer and works well with several characters from past banners. Here we will give you the best weapon, echo and team options for you to pair with Changli.

Related Wuthering Waves: Jinshi Build Guide Jinshi is flashy and is capable of hitting enemies very hard once built properly.

Best Weapons For Changli

For weapons, you will want to prioritize getting Changli’s banner weapon to pair with her if you can. Blazing Brilliance is the 5-star weapon that is part of her banner event and will be the overall best option for you to use for Changli. Blazing Brilliance increases Changli’s Attack by 12% while also giving her 1 stack of Searing Feather when dealing damage. This can be triggered 1 time every .5 seconds and when using the Resonance Skill she will gain 5 stacks. Each stack of Searing Feather will give Changli 4% more Resonance Skill Damage up to 14 total stacks. After reaching the maximum number of stacks, they will be removed after 14 seconds.

Another solid 5-star option is the Emerald of Genesis weapon. This is also much easier to obtain in comparison to Blazing Brilliance, so it makes for a nice fallback option for you to choose if needed. Emerald of Genesis will increase Energy Regen by 12.8% and when Changli’s Resonance Skill is used her attack will increase by 6%. This can stack up to 2 times and will last for 10 seconds. While it isn’t Changli’s banner weapon, it still has some very solid perks and will just be an amazing choice all around.

Related Wuthering Waves: Rover (Havoc) Guide Rover's Havoc form hits hard and doesn't require much to get them to be one of the best damage dealers.

If the 5-star weapons aren’t available to you yet, you’ve still got some decent 4-star options for Changli. The Commando of Conviction 4-star is one of the better choices here, especially if you’ve gotten it ranked up via fusing it with the extra versions you may have already gotten. Commando of Conviction is fairly simple in what it does for Changli. When her Intro Skill has been used, her Attack will increase by 30% for 15 seconds. Even though it's a fairly simple weapon, as long as you can build up some quick Concerto Energy you’ll be able to utilize this buff often.

The Lunar Cutter 4-star weapon is another nice option as well when upgraded after obtaining duplicates. Lunar Cutter will give Changli 6 stacks of a buff named Oath when entering battle. Every Oath stack will increase her attack by 2% and can be triggered 1 time every 12 seconds. Every 2 seconds, the Oath buff will go down by 1 stack, but when defeating an enemy, all stacks will be replenished. This is a good choice if you’re looking to keep Changli’s time on the field brief and focus on maximum dps within a short amount of time.

Related Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Build Guide How to get started on building Yinlin into a heavy-hitting burst character.

Best Echoes For Changli

A major part of making sure Changli is going to hit even harder after you’ve gotten your preferred weapon on her will be to get her some echoes as well. Depending on what you want, you might want to get all 5 echoes for the Molten Rift Sonata Effect buffs. However, you can mix 2 Molten Rift and 2 Lingering Tunes to gain buffs from both Sonata Effects. This won’t be as optimal, but it also works for other playstyle preferences if it's something you think would work best for you as a player. With the full set of 5 Molten Rift echoes, Changli will gain a 10% increase in Fusion Damage as well as another 30% increase when using her Resonance Skill. If you wish to mix Molten Rift with Lingering Tunes, you’ll gain a 10% Fusion Damage increase along with a 10% Attack increase. Both options here are very viable but the full set of buffs from Molten Rift is still just a little better for how Changli’s kit works around Fusion Damage.

When considering primary echoes, you’ll want the Inferno Rider echo for the Molten Rift Sonata Effect. Inferno Rider is a transformation echo like many others that will allow Changli to deal a ton of Fusion damage in a short amount of time. When long pressing the echo attack, you can enter a rider mode for an extra way to deal damage as well with the echo. Overall, this is the best option for the Molten Rift Sonata Effect and will be a fantastic choice for Changli’s primary echo.

If you’re seeking the Lingering Tunes hybrid buffs for Changli, Mech Abomination is a solid primary echo as well. This echo will also buff Changli’s attack by 12% for 15 seconds once it has been used. Pairing this with those hybrid buffs will step up and allow for a ton of potential damage to be done.

Best Teams For Changli

When considering some solid team compositions for Changli, you’ll really want to look at bringing Yinlin with her if you’ve gotten her. Changli works well with Jinhsi as well, but her synergy with Yinlin is on another level. Yinlin is really special in how quickly she gains energy and burns through her skills in her burst phase. On top of this, both characters can buff each other to deal even more damage. Yinlin is very versatile and quite possibly your best partner for Changli.

If Yinlin or Jinhsi aren’t available for you to put into Changli’s team, Encore and Rover (Havoc) are very nice and easily accessible choices for you to bring in as well. Both Encore and Rover are solid characters that are capable playstyles with a lot of character swapping with Changli. Both characters are also very good at dealing damage while being easy to get ahold of. Rover (Havoc) will be given to you for progressing the story and Encore is a 5-star from the standard banner from the game.

As usual with support characters, you’ll probably want to stick with Verina or Baizhi. Both healers give out solid buffs to your characters and provide amazing heals for your teams. Neither character is going to output a ton of damage, but their whole kit revolves around healing up the party and providing damage buffs for the damage dealers. You just can’t go wrong with having either of these supports in almost every party you make.

Now that you’ve gotten an idea of what to use with Changli, you’ll want to go ahead and level up her skills as well. After that has been done, you’ll be ready to carry on and really get the hang of how she plays. Getting some skill upgrades will help out in the long run as they’ll slowly build up into helping out a lot as you continue using Changli.