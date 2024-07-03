Key Takeaways Chixia is a free, viable gun user in Wuthering Waves, best used on the field with the right weapons and echoes.

Sometimes you’ll need a ton of luck to get the characters you want in Wuthering Waves. But luckily, they do give you some nice starting characters to use for free if you’d like. Chixia is one of the free characters you’ll get from the story, and she’s a fairly viable gun user within the game. She is a Fusion element-based character that will be best used on the field as often as possible. She won’t require anything super special to start, but she can be one of your best 4-star characters if you take the time to get what she needs.

Best Weapons For Chixia

Of course, the best weapons for most characters in Wuthering Waves will be 5-star weapons. 5-star characters are going to have their own signature weapon to pair with them, but the standard 5-stars that are part of the normal banners for the game will also be extremely nice for them. Chixia’s best weapon choice will be the Static Mist 5-star pistols. Static Mist will increase energy regen by 12.8% and when her outro skill is used, the next character will get a 10% attack buff for 10 seconds. This is the most optimal weapon for Chixia and one of the easiest 5-star weapons to get your hands on.

The next optimal option for Chixia is the Novaburst 4-star weapon. This is another viable and useful option if the 5-star one isn’t going to be available. Novaburst will increase attack up to 4% for 8 seconds when you use Chixia’s dash. This can stack 3 times as well and is a nice little boost to damage if she’s going to be the main character on the field while fighting. It won’t have the same value as Static Mist, but will still get some mileage for you until you’ve gotten a better weapon for Chixia.

Another 4-star weapon to keep a lookout for will be Undying Flame. Undying Flame will give a damage bonus to Resonance Skills by 20% for 15 seconds when the Intro Skill is used. Since you will most likely use Chixia’s Resonance Skill often, this will be a very nice option for you as a weapon. The 15-second buff will allow you to complete Chixia’s burst rotation throughout the buff and switch again to bring in another character to do it all again. While it doesn’t promote using Chixia as the main field character, it does allow for a neat playstyle where you’ll switch characters around for bigger damage.

Best Echoes For Chixia

When using Chixia you’ll have a couple of options for Sonata Effects to choose from. They can be mixed and matched as well, if you feel like that’ll be the best bet for your playstyle. But you’ll most likely wish to stick with the Molten Rift Sonata Effect. Molten Rift will increase Fusion damage by 10% with 2 echoes, and with a set of 5, Chixia’s Resonance Skill will trigger a Fusion Damage increase of 30% for 15 seconds. The second option is to go for Lingering Tunes echoes. This will increase the base attack for the most part. With 2 Lingering Tunes echoes, Chixia’s attack will increase by 10% and with the set of 5 her attack will increase by 5% for every 1.5 seconds while on the field. This can stack up to 4 times and her Outro Skill damage increases by 60%.

If you are going with the Molten Rift Sonata Effect, you will need a solid primary echo to use for battle as well. That is where Inferno Rider will come into play. Inferno Rider will allow Chixia to turn into the echo and deal several Fusion damage-based attacks. After the echo deals the final blow in the transformation, Chixia’s basic attack damage will be increased by 12% for 15 seconds. Inferno Rider is the best choice for Chixia as it will maximize her Fusion damage output while also providing a nice little boost to her attack as well.

If the Lingering Tunes Sonata Effect is more your speed, there is also the option for Mech Abomination as her primary echo. Mech Abomination will strike enemies and deal Electro Damage on hit. After using the echo, Chixia’s attack will increase by 12% for 15 seconds, making this a nice option for Lingering Tunes. Use Mech Abomination right after Chixia’s Intro Skill has been used and you’ll be set to get her entire rotation done with the attack buff. There are very few other primary echo choices for Lingering Tunes that will provide the same benefits as Mech Abomination. Both echoes are relatively easy to get your hands on and once you’ve gotten your Data Bank leveled up a ton, the chances for the legendary version significantly increase.

Best Teams For Chixia

When considering a team for Chixia, you’ll want to grab some characters that work well with her kit and can do their damage rotation quickly. Yinlin is a prime example of a character that can pair with Chixia well. Yinlin does her damage and gains energy incredibly quickly while marking enemies for other players to get some bonus electro damage while hitting them. Yinlin is a fantastic choice for a support dps slot within almost any team she’s part of, and you really can’t go wrong with having her in your team if you’ve gotten her.

Another solid option for a team member would be Jianxin. Jianxin will be able to provide shields for the team, but she doesn’t do as much damage as Yinlin is capable of doing. She can be built to be a hybrid character for the team as well, so she has a variety of builds and a ton of potential to support multiple characters in Wuthering Waves. Jianxin is a solid character despite not doing any job extremely well. The biggest benefit to using her is that you’ll get some awesome shield usage out of her to survive some of the harder encounters within the game.

For the last team slot you are going to need or wish to have a healer, Verina or Baizhi will be your best bet for healing in general. While Jianxin can be built to do some minor healing, these two will provide buffs and amazing healing in general. Verine will buff the entire team with her outro skill and her Resonance Liberation will apply healing when damaging an enemy, even when she has been switched out for another character. Baizhi’s Resonance Liberation will also heal the entire team while also granting the next character to switch into combat, an entity that will follow and damage nearby enemies.

Once you’ve gotten Chixia built up and ready to fight, go ahead and take a look at her skill tree and try to get some of those upgraded. While small at first, they will add up over time and provide some good bonuses to her build. Always keep in mind as well that almost every team is viable within Wuthering Waves and there are only a few characters that need to meet specific conditions to be worthwhile in a team. Chixia is a solid damage dealer for everyone and one of the first free characters that players receive. Whether you are using her due to not getting your favored 5-star character, or if you are waiting for the next character banner, she is a nice option and allows a fun over-the-top playstyle for everyone to utilize.

