Key Takeaways Danjin makes an excellent heavy-hitter character in Wuthering Waves, benefiting from certain weapons and echoes for optimal performance.

The best weapons for Danjin include Emerald of Genesis, Lumingloss, and Lunar Cutter for varying effects and buffs to her abilities.

When building a team around Danjin, consider characters like Taoqi, Mortefi, and Rover for synergistic buffs and support to maximize her damage potential.

Every character in Wuthering Waves is usable and fun to play. Some require some very precise builds to be an all-around useful character, but that is to be expected in these types of games. Danjin is one of the characters that won’t have a ton of freedom in what you choose in order for her to deal a ton of damage, but she can be a heavy hitter once you have her built up properly. Danjin is the only character to use her health as a resource to deal very heavy hits. She needs a team that can help mitigate and buff her damage, making it hard to come up with team compositions that can take advantage of her damage-dealing potential.

Best Weapons to Use for Danjin

Danjin can work with quite a few weapons to be optimal, but there are three that will be her best go-to weapons. Emerald of Genesis is a 5-star weapon that will be a great choice for Danjin. It will increase Energy Regen by 12.8% when her Resonance Skill is cast and will increase attack by 6%. This can stack 2 times and will last 10 seconds, making this sword what you’ll primarily wish to use for her build.

But if you don’t have the Emerald of Genesis, these next two choices will have you covered. The 4-star weapon Lumingloss will give a Basic Attack Damage bonus and a Heavy Attack Damage bonus of 20% for 10 seconds and can be triggered every second when Danjin’s Resonance Skill is used. This is a strong choice for Danjin and gives you buff that can be activated without any extra effort or planning, just an overall nice weapon for her to hit like a truck.

Lunar Cutter is another 4-star alternative if both of the listed weapons aren’t an option either. Lunar Cutter will give Danjin 6 stacks of Oath when entering the battlefield. Each stack increases Attack by 2% and can be triggered 1 time every 12 seconds. Danjin will lose 1 stack of Oath every 2 seconds but will gain 6 when defeating an enemy. This won’t be the best weapon choice for a character you use as the main dps, but it will get the job done if you often switch with the rest of your team to keep getting those Oath stacks.

Primary Echoes to Use for Danjin

The echoes you’ll want to snag for Danjin are fairly straightforward. You’ll want to take advantage of Danjin’s Havoc damage from her abilities and equip 5 echoes that will have the Sun-Sinking Eclipse Sonata Effect. This will give her a boost to overall Havoc Damage and will increase Havoc Damage when using Basic Attacks and Heavy Attacks. There are a few alternative options for echo buffs to give Danjin. You can also go all-in on Lingering Tunes buffs for Danjin to boost Attack and Outro Skill damage, but it isn’t a massive increase. Another alternative would be using 2 echoes with Sun-Sinking Eclipse effects and 2 Lingering Tunes echoes to increase Danjin’s Havoc Damage and boost her Attack. Not a bad choice if you are still hunting down echoes.

The first echo to hunt down to use will be Dreamless. This echo will be available once you’ve fought it in the main story and unlocked Rover’s new form. Dreamless will allow you to transform into the echo and deal a Havoc Damage area of effect attack, and this will deal more damage after Rover’s Havoc form casts their resonance liberation ability. If you don’t have Rover on your team, it may not deal as much damage, but it’ll still be a strong choice to keep on your team for the Sonata Effect buffs.

Danjin’s second choice for a primary echo will be the echo named Crownless. This is another transforming echo, but unlike Dreamless, this echo will not be doing area of effect damage to eliminate enemies while actively increasing Danjin’s Havoc Damage and Resonance Skill Damage. Crownless will be an overall amazing choice to provide a nice damage boost to Danjin while she’s on the field.

Optimal Teams for Danjin

When making a team for Danjin, you’ll want to consider who will be the best fit for buffing her damage or keeping her on the field as long as possible. There are a few really strong choices for synergy with Danjin and will make her a viable pick for your main dps character.

Taoqi will be a nice choice if you need a defensive character in the team. She can’t heal the team, but can heal herself and provide the team with shields with her kit. Taoqi can also buff the next character to enter the field, where they will receive a bonus to their Resonance Skill Damage. These make it so that she is a very nice little addition to Danjin’s team and will be a solid choice when you need some time to defend if a boss is in a damage phase.

Another good option to buff Danjin is going to be Mortefi. This character is going to buff Danjin's Heavy Attack Damage with his outro, much like Taoqi does. The difference is that Mortefi doesn’t require as much field time and can complement how much time Danjin will need to spend in battle. Since Danjin will be using her health to build up her energy bar to hit bigger heavy attacks to in turn gain more health Mortefi will give an even bigger bonus to her damage dealt with those heavy strikes. Mortefi is a strong choice if you’ve got him and will have some good party synergy with Danjin overall.

If neither Taoqi nor Mortefi are an option, there is another really nice option you’ll get when you progress through the main story in Wuthering Waves, and this one will be Rover. Rover’s Havoc form will directly benefit from Danjin’s outro skill and if both have the Dreamless Echo equipped they’ll benefit from each other to absolutely hitting like a truck. These two have some of the best synergy in the game if you’ve got the right echoes attached to them and, since you get Rover by default, you’ll only be hurting for the support slot, which is something you can still work with as well.

When picking the next slot for Danjin, you’ll probably want to go with a support character to keep the team alive, though you can get by without one. This will make it so you don’t have to constantly go back to towers to heal after fights or use consumables to heal. Verina is the strongest healer in the game at the moment, so if you pick her you’ll be in a really nice spot in general. Verina has a fast rotation and her outro skill will give the team a damage buff once she has been switched out. She’s an amazing healer and possibly the best choice for your support slot due to how little time she needs to give out buffs to everyone.

If Verina isn’t an option for you yet, you are still in luck! Baizhi will be able to help support with buffs and healing. Both have a similar system, but since Baizhi is a 4-star, she’s going to have a little less going for her. Unlike Verina, Baizhi can’t buff the entire team, but she can buff the next party member in your rotation by 20%. The downside is that you’ll need to find the collectible object that Baizhi on the field with your character to receive said buffs, so she isn’t going to be the most optimal choice, but she’s still a viable alternative to Verina until you’ve gotten her.

You’ll have a lot of choices for team compositions for Danjin and many of them work really well with Danjin. Make sure your team compliments her abilities and buffs her to deal even more damage. Choosing echoes for her is a little limiting, but it is for the best to make the most out of her kit to provide the most damage. After you’ve gotten her weapons, echoes and team sorted out, you’ll want to go ahead and upgrade her skills over time. Good luck and happy hunting!

