Key Takeaways Jianxin in Wuthering Waves is a shield support character offering versatility in hybrid DPS or support roles.

Specific weapon choices enhance Jianxin's effectiveness, from gauntlets that restore health to those boosting damage output.

Echo buffs tailored to Jianxin's role range from maximizing healing with Rejuvenating Glow to increasing Aero Damage with Sierra Gale.

When making up a team composition in Wuthering Waves, you’ll want to consider adding a character that can provide shield protection to your team to mitigate incoming damage. There aren’t many shield characters in the 1.0 build right away, so there are only a couple of options for you to choose from when you get the characters. Jianxin is one of these two characters and can provide shields once her energy from attacking has been built up. She also has a few options on how to utilize her for your team. Jianxin is capable of being a support character or using her as a hybrid dps and support to gain some more out of her slot than just using shields.

What Weapons to Use for Jianxin

To help with separating the different options available for Jianxin, we will cover the support slot weapons for Jianxin. There are two that are going to work the best here for her and they are the 3-star gauntlet weapon named Originite: Type IV and the 4-star gauntlet weapon named Marcato. Originite: Type IV will restore health by 1% with basic attacks and can be triggered every 3 seconds. It's not the absolute best choice here, but it will be nice to keep her health up and provide overall support. The Marcato gauntlets will restore 8 Concerto Energy when using the Resonance Skill and it can be triggered 1 time every 20 seconds.

For Jianxin’s dps and support hybrid option, there are a few good choices to pick from. The first option is the 5-star named Abyss Surges, this weapon will give a 12% Energy Regen when hitting an enemy with the Resonance Skill while also increasing Basic Attack damage by 10% for 8 seconds. The second option will be Hollow Mirage. This one grants 3 stacks of Iron Armor when Resonance Liberation is used and each stack of Iron Armor will increase attack and defense by 3%, but when taking damage you will lose 1 stack. The next option is Stonard, which increases Resonance Liberation damage by 18% for 15 seconds once the Resonance Skill is used.

There is one more option for the dps and support build for Jianxin. This weapon is a 3-star and can at least get the job done until you do have the other options available to you. The Gauntlets of Night will increase attack by 16% for 10 seconds once the intro skill has been used. It is not a bad option at all when you swap Jianxin into the field and will do the job until you can snag the 4-star or 5-star weapons for her.

What Echo Buffs to Prioritize for Jianxin

Depending on the build you are running for Jianxin, you’ll want to carefully plan which echoes and echo buffs you are going to use for her. If you are using the support build and have her using the Originite: Type IV gauntlets, you’ll want to use Rejuvenating Glow echoes to maximize the healing that the weapons can trigger. If these gauntlets aren’t an option, that is okay! Go ahead and swap Rejuvenating Glow echoes with Moonlit Clouds echoes so that when you have all 5 she can buff the attack of the next party member by 22% for 15 seconds when she uses her Outro Skill.

Now if you are running the hybrid build or even leaning more into dps builds for Jianxin, you will want to consider using 5 echoes with the Sierra Gale buffs to maximize her Aero Damage type. Sierra Gale will increase her Aero Damage by 10% with 2 echoes of this type, and with 5 she will get a 30% Aero Damage increase for 15 seconds whenever she uses her intro skill.

If you’d like to lean into hybrid buffs though, you can always use 2 Sierra Gale echoes with 2 Lingering Tunes echoes to give a 10% Aero Damage boost along with increasing Attack by 10%. You can also swap Lingering Tunes out with 2 Moonlit Clouds echoes to gain 10% more energy regen. All of these are viable, so what you choose here might just come down to what might complement the team you are choosing to use.

Optimal Echoes to Use for Jianxin

As for which echoes to equip as Jianxin’s main echo, you’ll want her main one to cost 4 and have 2 that cost 3 and then another 2 that will only cost 1 to get the overall slots to equal 12 to get the most out of all the echoes. If you are using the support build with Rejuvenating Glow, you’ll want her main echo to be Bell-Borne Geochelone. This echo will deal Ice Damage based on 145.92% of Jianxin’s defense to nearby enemies and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield provides a 50.00% damage reduction and a 10.00% damage boost for the current team members. It will disappear after Jianxin is hit 3 times.

If you are looking for the Sierra Gale buffs, you’ll want to look at equipping Feilian Beringal for Jianxin. This will allow Jianxin to transform into the Feilian Beringal to damage enemies with a kick. If it lands, then a follow-up attack will then be released. The initial kick will deal 231% Aero Damage and the follow-up attack will deal another 283% Aero Damage. When landing the follow-up hit with the Feilian Beringal echo, Jianxin’s Aero Damage is then increased by 12% and her Heavy Attack damage is increased by 12% for 15 seconds.

The last echo, Impermanence Heron, will be for the Moonlit Clouds buffs. The Impermanence Heron will allow Jianxin to transform into the echo to fly around the battlefield and deal 223% Havoc Damage with its breath attack. If you long-press the echo attack, Jianxin will stay transformed and deal an additional 40% Havoc Damage. Once the main attack hits, Jianxin will gain 10 Resonance Energy and the next character brought into the field will have a 12% damage boost for 15 seconds.

Best Team Composition for Jianxin

When pairing characters with Jianxin, you will want to optimize what is going to work with her Resonance Liberation skill, Purification Force Field, which will pull enemies into it and deal damage until it disappears. Then Jianxin’s outro skill is going to also give the next character swapped in a 38% Resonance Liberation damage bonus for 14 seconds. So, right away you are going to want to pair Jianxin with a dps character that does some reliable damage and can make the most of Jianxin’s kit.

Calcharo is going to be the first choice here to help do more dps on Jianxin’s team. You can build up his Resonance Liberation, swap in Jianxin to build up her shield, and Resonance Liberation attack as well. Then, once Jianxin has her resources, you can use them all right before popping her Resonance Liberation and swap Calcharo back in to do some big damage to the enemies trapped in Jianxin’s Resonance Liberation. The only major drawback with Calcharo is his learning curve, as he plays quite differently from the other dps characters in Wuthering Waves. But if you can optimize how to use his kit you’ll do some major damage with these two in a team together.

The main character for Wuthering Waves, Rover, is also a nice choice here too. When you reach a certain part in the main story, Rover is going to unlock their Havoc damage type form and can now do a lot more damage and has way more versatility with team compositions. This Havoc variation is going to be a nice alternative if you don’t have Calcharo or just don’t mesh with Calcharo’s gameplay. Rover can do some big damage when you get their build set up correctly and paired with Jianxin’s kit, they can both work well together.

When looking for a support character to pair with Jianxin, you can never go wrong with choosing Verina if you have her. She does really solid healing and when casting her Resonance Liberation you can swap her out and she will still damage enemies marked by her Resonance Liberation skill while healing the party. She’s going to be the strongest healer for your party if you need one. If Verina isn’t an option, then you can still use Baizhi to heal the party. She’s not the strongest or best, but she still gets the job done and overall has a fun kit to play around with. Baizhi is also a pseudo-puppet character that can combo well with Jianxin’s Resonance Liberation to deal some extra damage when in a pinch to squeeze in some extra damage.

After everything has been gathered and set up, all you’ll need to do is work on making Jianxin stronger via levels and getting her skills leveled up! Jianxin is the best shield support in the game and does decent enough damage to be a support that can be swapped in for doing reliable damage as well.

