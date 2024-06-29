Key Takeaways Jinshi is a spectro character with high Resonance Skill damage, ideal for primary dps.

The best weapons for Jinshi include Ages of Harvest, Verdant Summit, and Lustrous Razor.

The Celestial Light Sonata Effect is the optimal Sonata Effect for Jinshi, increasing Spectro damage.

As of the 1.1 Thaw of Eons update for Wuthering Waves, we have gotten some new character banners announced. The first of these banners is for the character Jinshi. Jinshi is a spectro character who excels at being a primary dps and deals high Resonance Skill damage. She is a fantastic primary dps for your team if you’ve gotten her, and she gets some fantastic buffs from Spectro-based echoes.

Best Weapons For Jinshi

There are plenty of weapons to choose from for Jinshi. Three of her best weapons are going to be 5-star weapons, but there are some decent choices if you only have 4-star weapons available as well. The Ages of Harvest 5-star weapon will be the absolute best weapon for Jinshi as it is her weapon banner. This weapon will grant a 12% attribute damage bonus and casting her Intro Skill with it will give a 24% Resonance Skill damage bonus for 12 seconds. Then, when casting the Resonance Skill, she will get another 24% Resonance Skill damage bonus for 12 seconds. This is by far one of the best weapons for Broadblade users as well, it is a fantastic choice for most characters in general.

Verdant Summit is another 5-star option if it is available for you to use. This is from Jinyan’s weapon banner during Wuthering Waves 1.0 launch and is a solid choice for many main dps characters. Verdant Summit will increase the damage bonus of all Resonance Attributes by 12%. When the Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is used, Jinshi’s heavy attack receives a bonus of 24% and stacks up to 2 times. This will last for 14 seconds and makes it an amazing option for Jinshi in general.

The final 5-star option is going to be Lustrous Razor. It is one of the other early 5-star weapons available and is the easiest of the 5-star weapons to obtain. Lustrous Razor will increase Energy Regen by 12% and when the Resonance Skill is used, Jinshi’s Resonance Liberation damage is increased by 7%. This can stack up to 3 times and will last for 12 seconds. Lustrous Razor is a great choice, in particular for Jinshi as she will need help with Energy Regen and this weapon is capable of providing incredible assistance.

If you are unable to use these 5-star options, you can also use the Broadblade #41 or Helios Cleaver 4-star weapons. Broadblade #41 will increase attack by 12% when Jinshi’s HP is over 80% and if her HP is below 40%, the weapon will heal 5% from dealing damage with basic or heavy attacks. Broadblade #41’s healing can only be triggered 1 time every 8 seconds. Helios Cleaver, the next 4-star option, will increase attack by 3% every 2 seconds once the Resonance Skill is used. Both of these weapons are good 4-star weapons to get your Jinshi build ready to do some damage until you’ve gotten a viable 5-star option.

Optimal Echoes For Jinshi

To get the best out of Jinshi’s kit, you’ll want to stick with the Celestial Light Sonata Effect. This ensures that Jinshi deals a ton of Spectro damage while in combat and will buff her Intro Skill as well when she’s brought in after another character. When you’ve equipped 2 echoes with Celestial Light, Jinshi will receive a 10% spectro damage boost. With all 5 echoes of Celestial Light, she will receive a 30% Spectro damage boost upon using her Intro Skill. There are a few other options for her, like combining Celestial Light’s Sonata Effect with the Lingering Tunes or Moonlit Clouds effects. But overall, the full 5 echoes with Celestial Effect will serve Jinshi much better and will increase her overall damage.

For Jinshi’s primary echo, you’ll have a couple of choices to make. One is in the main area of Wuthering Waves and the other will be in the Mt. Firmament area that was added with Jinshi. Mourning Aix is on the main map for the game and will allow Jinshi to transform and perform some Spectro-based damage attacks. After the echo has been used, her Spectro damage will be increased by 12% and her Resonance Liberation damage will be increased by 12% as well for 15 seconds.

The second option for the primary echo for Jinshi is quite possibly the better option of the two. This is the echo named Jué and when summoned it will traverse the air and will deal several variations of Spectro damage to nearby enemies. Upon summoning Jué, Jinshi will receive a 16% Resonance Skill damage boost for 15 seconds. When the Resonance Skill hits an enemy, Jué will then inflict additional Spectro damage upon enemies.

Best Teams For Jinshi

When looking for a nice team for Jinshi, you’ll want to consider characters that use less field time than most characters. Jinshi will take up most of the time on the field and needs characters who excel at getting their rotation done quickly and efficiently. This is where Yinlin is going to come into play. She builds up energy fast, adds a marker on enemies so they take extra electro damage, and gets concerto energy quickly for a fast switch between characters. Yinlin is possibly the best dps partner you can pair with Jinshi and both synergize greatly with one another.

If you missed out on Yinlin, there are still some nice alternatives to consider. Mortefi also fits nicely in a team with Jinshi and her kit does have nice synergy with his. Mortefi will buff her heavy attacks and since her heavy attack isn’t a trigger for any bigger moves, you’ll end up using it a lot to extend combos and keep enemies airborne for as long as possible. The only downside with using Mortefi is that he has a longer Resonance Liberation cooldown than most characters, so when you do switch him in and out, sometimes he might not have his Resonance Liberation available for use. Regardless, he is still a solid character to pair Jinshi with.

Verina or Baizhi will be your best options for healing. Since Wuthering Waves launched, they’ve been the two standout healers and are relatively close in how their kits operate. Verina is a 5-star that buffs the entire team, while Baizhi is a 4-star character only capable of buffing the next character swapped in. Neither will hit quite as hard as any dps, but it is still very nice if either one of them is on the team to heal up any damage that comes your way. Both healers have insanely quick rotations and will allow you to bring Jinshi back onto the field as fast as possible for more damage.

Jinshi might take a little bit of work to get the hang of in Wuthering Waves. She isn’t overly quick, but she makes up for it in how hard she is capable of hitting. She’s got some incredible synergy with other 5-star characters and, when paired with other high-end weapons, she’s going to be doing a lot of damage to enemies. The only thing you’ll need to keep in mind after building her up is to go ahead and level up her stats in her character menu. These stat bonuses aren’t huge right out of the gate, but they do add up and become a delightful little bonus when using her.

