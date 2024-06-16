Key Takeaways Mortefi is an ideal buffing side dps for Wuthering Waves, enhancing heavy hitters with his outro skill.

Mortefi's best weapons are Static Mist, Novaburst, and Undying Flame, boosting energy regen, attack, and Resonance Skill Damage.

Pair Mortefi with a healer like Baizhi or Verina, then main dps like Jiyan or Danjin to maximize buffs and heavy attack damage.

Sometimes you don’t need a high damage main dps character in Wuthering Waves, but you do need a buffing side dps character to help the main dps do some big damage. This is where Mortefi comes into play for your team. Mortefi is a character that will buff heavy attacks with his outro skill and can with a large portion of the main damage options for characters you have for your teams. He will be a character you’ll want to use when you’re looking to make a heavy hitter hit even harder or help provide some buffs to a character that you have that may need some extra help in providing bigger damage.

Best Weapons to Use for Mortefi

Mortefi has a lot of options for optimal weapons you can use for him, there is a lot of freedom here for him due to almost all of the 4-star guns being a solid option for him to use. There is the 5-star weapon, Static Mist, which will be his best weapon though. Static Mist will increase Mortefi’s Energy Regen by 12.8% when his outro skill is used, when switched out the next character’s attack is increased by 10% and lasts for 14 seconds. This is a really great choice as Mortefi will already buff heavy attacks with his outro skill on top of this weapon’s bonus as well.

The next solid choice is the 4-star weapon named Novaburst. This weapon is a nice choice for any character that uses the Pistol weapons in Wuthering Waves. Novaburst will increase attack by 4% and can stack up to 3 times when you dodge while using the character that has the weapon equipped. The only downside is that you will need to regularly dodge once you begin your damage rotation with this weapon. It isn’t a dealbreaker, but it will just take a little bit of getting used to before it is optimal right away.

Our third option is going to be the Undying Flame 4-star weapon. This weapon is going to help Mortefi do more damage overall to make up for him not doing a ton himself. Undying Flame will increase Resonance Skill Damage by 20% for 15 seconds once his intro skill has been used. This will make his rotation more meaningful while doing damage and overall just make Mortefi a little more of a stronger option while doing damage. This won’t be the go-to pick for most players on Mortefi, but it is still a nice option to have to churn out some extra damage with him in the team.

Best Echoes and Buffs to Use for Mortefi

When it comes to echoes and their Sonata Effects, you’ll want to stick with Moonlit Clouds and make sure Mortefi’s primary echo is a 4-cost echo paired with two 3-cost and another two 1-cost echoes. Moonlit Clouds’ Sonata Effect will increase Energy Regen by 10% when you’ve gotten 2 echoes with the effect equipped and when you’ve gotten all 5 on Mortefi, he will increase the attack of the next character by 22% for 15 seconds upon using his outro skill. This Sonata Effect makes Mortefi’s buff potential even better and is how you’ll get even more damage from his kit when bringing in the next dps character on his team.

Now you’ll just need to snag a nice primary 4-cost echo for Mortefi, and you’ll want one that provides support to compliment Mortefi’s buffs to the team. This is where Impermanence Heron comes into play and really shines in Mortefi’s hands. Impermanence Heron will enable Mortefi to transform into the echo to deal some extra damage, but this isn’t the best part of using the echo. The best part is that when you use Mortefi’s outro skill within 15 seconds of using Impermanence Heron, the next character will have their damage boosted by 12% for 15 seconds. Making this echo the most ideal one for Mortefi’s kit by a large margin and absolutely worth tracking down.

Best Teams for Mortefi

To make a team with Mortefi, you’ll need to pair him with a healer like Verina or Baizhi to make sure that your main dps character on the team will have almost constant buffs. Baizhi is like Mortefi, where she is going to buff the next character you switch to and Verina will buff the entire team. Just make sure your intro and outro skills are ready before swapping, especially if you’ve got Mortefi and Baizhi on the same team. When using Baizhi, you always want to make sure that your main dps is swapped in after her. Afterward, you’ll want to swap the dps out for Mortefi, and do the same thing in reverse to make sure they can deal consistent damage with their buffs.

When considering a main dps character, you’ll want the usual heavy hitters we’ve got available. A character like Yinlin is going to be tempting to use, but she can’t do nearly as much as someone like Jiyan or Danjin. Jiyan will require you to have him on the field for a long time while fighting enemies due to how long his Resonance Liberation is and how all of his skills pair very nicely together to obliterate enemies. Mortefi isn’t going to take up a ton of time and just needs to get in to build up Concerto Energy to switch and buff Jiyan, making these characters' kits complement each other very well.

Danjin is a very nice combination as her heavy attack is tied to her Resonance Skill to deal damage. She will use her health to build up energy for her heavy attack, and when unleashed on a marked enemy she will heal herself and deal some massive damage. Once her bar has been built up, you will want to switch to Mortefi to get his outro skill ready and buff Danjin to do even more damage with her heavy attack. Just like Jinyan, Danjin is going to require more time to build up her attacks to deal some massive damage. So this is another nice combination for Mortefi that you can take advantage of.

Another option for a high-damage character to pair with Mortefi could be Calcharo. The pairing isn’t the most optimal due to how Calcharo needs some time to build up his heavy attacks, but it will require a little bit of finesse. It can work out nicely. If you use these two characters together, but you will need to be very mindful of when Calcharo’s heavy attacks are available, and you may need to do a lot of swapping to take advantage of both of their kits.

Mortefi is a very solid 4-star character in Wuthering Waves and has a ton of potential to bring some of the best dps characters to another level when it comes to hitting hard. While he can’t melt enemies, he enables others to do even more work for you. The 5-star weapon he can use is relatively easy to obtain if you’ve got the resources to put into weapon pulls and will complement his kit the best. Make use of the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect to make his buffs much stronger. Then, once you have your ideal team set up, make sure to level up his skills to make it so Mortefi can help a little bit more once on the field.

