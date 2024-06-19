Key Takeaways Best weapon: Emerald of Genesis boosts Sanhua's Energy Regen and attack for strong support.

More accessible options: Commando of Conviction or Lunar Cutter complement Sanhua's short rotation for solid damage.

Optimal team: Pair Sanhua with Encore, Lingyang, or Rover for damage, or choose Jianxin, Verina, or Baizhi for support.

Building up a team in Wuthering Waves sometimes requires more than outright damage. You will want to look at building up a high-damage dealing character with another few that provide solid support and buffs to make them even stronger. One of these characters is Sanhua. She has a short rotation and builds up a nice amount of Concerto Energy. Having the ability to gain Concerto Energy quickly will make it, so you can quickly play out her rotation and switch her out with her outro skill to provide buffs to the next character that you switch into battle. Sanhua’s kit is short and sweet, which actually makes her a very strong character to pick for a team.

Best Weapon Choices for Sanhua

The first weapon you may want to try and grab for Sanhua will be the 5-star weapon named Emerald of Genesis. This weapon will boost Sanhua’s Energy Regen by 12.8% and increase her attack by 6% whenever you use Sanhua’s Resonance Skill. The attack buff can stack up to 2 times and last 10 seconds. Emerald of Genesis has a strong Energy Regen and attack boost. This provides some very solid support with just your weapon. This makes the Emerald of Genesis a very nice choice for almost every character that uses the Sword class weapons.

If you are seeking some weapons that will be easier to get into Sanhua’s hands, you may want to look out for the 4-star weapons named Commando of Conviction or Lunar Cutter. Commando of Conviction will increase Sanhua’s attack by 15% for 15 seconds when her Intro Skill has been used. While Lunar Cutter will grant Sanhua 6 stacks of a buff called “Oath” when entering the battlefield, each stack will increase attack by 2%, but every 2 seconds Sanhua will lose 1 stack of Oath. This buff can be set back to 6 when you defeat an enemy. Both of these weapons will complement Sanhua’s shorter time spent while executing her fairly short rotation. These are some strong options and are capable of carrying Sanhua well into higher world levels without giving you any extra trouble.

One last lower-tier option for a weapon is the 3-star weapon named Sword of Night. This weapon will increase attack by 16% for 10 seconds once Sanhua’s Intro Skill has been used. While this sword won’t have all the added benefits that the other 5 and 4-star options can obtain, it is still a fantastic choice for use while waiting for one of them to come into your possession. The lower buff time of 10 seconds isn’t ideal, but it works well in Sanhua’s hands, since she won’t require a ton of time on the field before she is switched out for the next character.

Best Echoes to Use For Sanhua

It may be tempting to give Sanhua echoes that carry the Freezing Frost Sonata Effect to provide her with a boost to her Glacio Damage. This isn’t a terrible option either, but she will be able to provide some extra buffs to the team you’ve put her in if you give her the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect. This will grant Sanhua a 10% energy regen bonus from 2 echoes with the corresponding effect, but also increase the attack of the next character by 22% for 15 seconds when her Outro Skill is used. This will ensure that you give Sanhua even more help with team buffs when cycling her around the team on the field.

Picking a primary echo for Sanhua will be fairly easy if you are running with the Moonlit Coulds Sonata Effect. You’ll want to pick Impermanence Heron as her primary echo to provide even more buffs to the next character that is swapped into the battle. On top of granting large amounts of energy once used, Impermanence Heron will also boost the next character’s damage by 12% for 15 seconds if Sanhua’s Outro Skill is used within 15 seconds of invoking the echo. This is a fantastic choice for an echo to use for Sanhua.

Optimal Characters to Team With Sanhua

Some prime damager dealer pairings with Sanhua will be Encore, Lingyang, and Rover (Havoc). All three of these characters rely heavily on their basic attacks to build up their energy and will be a very solid pick for the damage-dealing option on a team with Sanhua. Encore does a ton of damage, and you’ll be doing most of her damage via Encore’s basic attack to build up her charged heavy attack before switching her out. Most of Linyang’s kit is also going to revolve around using his basic attacks in tandem with his Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation. Rover’s rotation can have heavy attacks mixed in as well, but overall you’ll be doing a lot of damage with them via basic attacks that complement Sanhua's buffs.

If you are looking for more of a shield character option, you can’t go wrong with choosing Jianxin to provide said shields for your team. Jianxin can also be tuned to provide buffs to the team with weapons and echoes. If you use the Originite: Type IV weapon for Jianxin, it is possible to use the Rejuvenating Glow Sonata Effect to trigger healing from Jianxin while also providing her shields stacked with the Bell-Borne Geochelone echo shield. Using Jianxin will allow you to play with absolute defense in mind with minimal healing, which can open up the usual support slot for another dps that may not require as much time on the field.

There are another two support characters that are always a strong option for every team and those are going to be Verina or Baizhi. Both are similar in terms of what they do and how their kits work, but Verina is extremely strong due to being a 5-star character and Baizhi is going to be inherently weaker and apply less overall buffs. Verina is capable of granting all allies a 15% damage buff for 30 seconds, while Baizhi will be able to apply a 20% attack boost to the next character you switch her out for with her Outro Skill. Verina and Baizhi are both very strong support options for you to choose to put into your team.

Wuthering Waves is unique where every character is viable, and it is up to players to choose what will work best for each team that you make. Weapons are where you’ll need to do a little extra work to figure out what might be the best option due to what you’re looking for though. Take your time and play with all the different combinations you can come up with. Be careful though, because you will want to try to stick with damage dealers paired with characters that can buff them to deal some extra damage. Not all characters are going to be capable of doing extra damage, so it is important to think about what makes a team composition good within the game. Sanhua is a solid character who will deal good damage despite her minimal field time, but you want to pair her with someone who can take the field a while longer to make up for her short window.

