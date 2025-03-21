Publisher and developer Kuro Games announced on Friday that RPG Wuthering Waves will be on Steam for the first time next month. On April 29, PC players can finally play the free-to-play RPG on their client of choice, Steam. You'll be able to transfer your save to the Steam version, in addition to mobile and PS5 devices.
Wuthering Waves Will be Playable on Steam
When Wuthering Waves launches on Steam next month, it will support cross-platform multiplayer, Xbox controller input, and DualShock controller compatibility (with USB only). Additionally, DualSense controllers will be fully supported.
Wuthering Waves can be played on PC through its own client. You don't have to wait until next month.
Unfortunately, for Steam users, you'll still need a Kuro Games account and you'll need to use the Kernel Level Anti-Cheat. You'll need to agree to a third-party EULA as well. Currently, no specific Steam Achievements or Trading Cards are included with this version of Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: Yuanwu Build Guide
Yuanwu is a strong defense stat scaler who can bring a lot of support to heavy hitters.
However, Kuro Games has described the system requirements you need for the Steam version of Wuthering Waves. They are:
Minimum
- OS: Windows10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 570/Intel ARC A380
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
- Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended.
Recommended
- OS: Windows10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060/AMD Radeon RX 5700XT/intel ARC A750
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
- Additional Notes: SSD Required.