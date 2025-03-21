Publisher and developer Kuro Games announced on Friday that RPG Wuthering Waves will be on Steam for the first time next month. On April 29, PC players can finally play the free-to-play RPG on their client of choice, Steam. You'll be able to transfer your save to the Steam version, in addition to mobile and PS5 devices.

Wuthering Waves Will be Playable on Steam

When Wuthering Waves launches on Steam next month, it will support cross-platform multiplayer, Xbox controller input, and DualShock controller compatibility (with USB only). Additionally, DualSense controllers will be fully supported.

Wuthering Waves can be played on PC through its own client. You don't have to wait until next month.

Unfortunately, for Steam users, you'll still need a Kuro Games account and you'll need to use the Kernel Level Anti-Cheat. You'll need to agree to a third-party EULA as well. Currently, no specific Steam Achievements or Trading Cards are included with this version of Wuthering Waves.

However, Kuro Games has described the system requirements you need for the Steam version of Wuthering Waves. They are:

Minimum

OS: Windows10 64-bit

Windows10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700

Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 570/Intel ARC A380

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 570/Intel ARC A380 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended.

Recommended