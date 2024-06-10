Key Takeaways Dauntless Evernight, Discord, or Autumntrace are Taoqi's optimal weapons.

Choose echoes like Moonlit Clouds, Bell-Borne Geochelone, or Impermanence Heron for buffs.

Pair Taoqi with Danjin or Verina for a strong team, and invest in her skill tree for improved abilities.

Wuthering Waves has quite a few characters that all have various ways you’ll want to build them. One character you may encounter when pulling for new ones will be Taoqi. She is a defensive character who has attack scaling with her defensive stat. Once you get the hang of her, Taoqi’s ability to counter enemies, shield the team, and heal herself are all fairly awesome to deal with. She needs a bit of work to get to a stronger character on your team, but it will be worth it in the long run, especially because she will also buff the next character in the field with her outro buff.

What Weapons to Use for Taoqi

There are quite a few weapons that you can utilize for Taoqi, but you’ll want to narrow down and obtain three, in particular, to get the most out of her kit. The first weapon to look out for will be Dauntless Evernight, which will increase attack by 8% and defense by 15% for 15 seconds when her Intro Skill is released. Her second-best weapon will be Discord, which restores Concerto Energy by 8 when her Resonance Skill is released and can be triggered 1 time every 20 seconds. Taoqi’s final weapon you’ll want to watch out for is Autumntrace, which increases attack by 4% after using Basic Attacks or Heavy Attacks. This can stack up to 5 times and will last for 7 seconds, it can be triggered 1 time every second.

Thankfully, all three of these weapons are 4-stars and won’t be as hard to acquire as most of the 5-star weapons to pull for. With these, you’ll be getting the most out of Taoqi so that she can be a top pick for your teams.

Echoes to Use for Taoqi

When going after echoes for Taoqi, you’ll want to avoid using the auto-sort feature for equipping them, it won’t prioritise giving you buffs for Taoqi or the party. Instead, you can sort your echoes by buff type and select what fits Taoqi the best. Since she can’t heal more than herself or deal a ton of damage, it is best to avoid using Rejuvenating Glow, Sun-Sinking Eclipse, or Lingering Tunes for buffs. You’ll want to stick to something that can buff the team, like Moonlit Clouds, this will increase energy regen by 10%, and with a set of 5 echoes with the buff, it will increase the attack of the next character in the field by 22.5% for 15 seconds.

For Taoqi’s main echo, you’ll have a few really strong options that vary in how they affect her playstyle. Bell-Borne Geochelone will be the best main echo by far, it will deal Ice Damage based on 145.92% of her defense to nearby enemies and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield provides a 50.00% damage reduction and a 10.00% damage boost for the current team members, it will disappear after Taoqi is hit 3 times.

If the Bell-Borne Geochelone isn’t an option yet, you can also go with Impermanence Heron. The Impermanence Heron will be more of a dps option in comparison, as it will allow Taoqi to transform into the echo to fly around the battlefield and deal 223% Havoc Damage with its breath attack. If you long-press the echo attack, she will stay transformed and deal an additional 40% Havoc Damage. Once the main attack hits, Tauqi will gain 10 Resonance Energy and the next character brought into the field will have a 12% damage boost for 15 seconds.

If neither of these echoes is an option for you, you can also use the Stonewall Bracer until you can get your hands on them. This is another transformation echo but you’ll charge forward and deal 81% Physical Damage on-hit followed up with a ground smash to deal another 121% Physical Damage. Taoqi will also gain a shield equal to 10% of her max HP. This makes it a fairly strong early option until the others are opened up for you.

Teams for Taoqi

Once you have all of the above, it will be time to integrate her into a team, which can be somewhat hard given how she won’t be able to keep up in damage unless you put a lot of investment into her skill upgrades, weapons, and echoes. A solid couple of variations will be with Danjin as your main dps so that Taoqi can buff her overall damage throughout fights. Danjin and Taoqi work well together, where Danjin will do solid burst damage and Taoqi will be switched into the fight to deal with stopping damage and building shields back up. The third character that can be brought in with Danjin and Taoqi is Verina, to make sure that Danjin is healed up to always ensure that damage is constant, while also granting players the ability to prevent one death every 10 minutes.

A couple of other options will also be Baizhi as a nice alternative for healing if Verina isn’t an option for your team yet, she can also buff the next character you swap her out for. If Danjin isn’t doing the damage you want, you can also use Calcharo for solid Electro Damage and overall just large amounts of damage as well.

Once you have Taoqi’s weapons, echoes, and teams sorted out she will be ready to protect the teams you put her in! After you get her set up and ready to go, all that is left is to invest various ingredients into her skill tree to get better percentages for all of her abilities as you continue playing. Taoqi may only be a 4-star character, but she has some fairly satisfying gameplay that can rival some of our 5-star options so far.