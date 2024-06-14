Key Takeaways Verina is an exceptional supporting character in Wuthering Waves due to her Resonance Liberation ability.

Best weapons for Verina include Cosmic Ripples, Variation, Rectifier #25, and Rectifier of Voyager.

Bell-Borne Geochelone is a strong primary echo choice for Verina to maximize healing and team attack buffs.

On your journey in Wuthering Waves, you might end up looking to pull for a support character once you have a chance. One character to aim for should be Verina. She’s an amazing support character who excels in healing the party with her Resonance Liberation ability. When you use Verina’s Resonance Liberation, it will mark an enemy for the team to strike and each strike will trigger an effect that will heal the party. She is easily the strongest 1.0 healer and is unrivaled in how useful she is in every team she will be part of.

Related Wuthering Waves: Calcharo Build Guide Making the best DPS character even stronger isn't as hard as it might seem!

Best Weapons to Use for Verina

You will have a decent number of choices for easy-to-obtain weapons for Verina, each with their own perks that will make her even stronger at her job. The first weapon you’ll want to try and obtain is the 5-star weapon named Cosmic Ripples. This will be one of the weapons you can choose to receive in the standard weapon banner after enough pulls. Cosmic Ripples will increase energy regen by 12.8% and when doing damage with the Basic Attack, she will receive a Basic Attack Damage bonus by 3.2%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and will last up to 8 seconds. To top it all off, this can also be triggered 1 time every 5 seconds. This is probably one of the weaker 5-star weapon options in Wuthering Waves and while you don’t want the damage increase on Verina, you most certainly want that energy regen and this does make the weapon a decent choice for her.

Your second weapon to look out for is the 4-star weapon named Variation. Variation will provide “Ceaseless Aria” when Verina’s Resonance Skill is cast and restores 8 Concerto Energy. This can be triggered 1 time every 20 seconds. This will ensure that the next character you bring onto the field will cast their intro skill right away and deal some extra damage. This weapon will be a fine choice for anyone using Verina to do some quick healing and some small burst damage before switching her out.

Related Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Build Guide How to get started on building Yinlin into a heavy-hitting burst character.

Rectifier #25 is the third weapon to look out for. This is another 4-star weapon that will be easily obtainable compared to all of the 5-star weapons in the game. Rectifier #25 will activate once the Resonance Skill has been used and will restore 5% of Verina’s health if her health is below 60%. This can be triggered 1 time every 8 seconds and if her health is above 60% Verina's Attack will be increased by 12% for 10 seconds. This isn’t the strongest choice for Verina’s kit, but it is still nice to provide some extra healing for her if she’s on the field during a fight where everyone on the team is low on health while she’s gathering energy for her Resonance Liberation.

Our last weapon to use for Verina will be the Rectifier of Voyager. This is a fairly easy 3-star weapon to get while you are waiting to obtain a 4 or 5-star weapon. The Rectifier of Voyager will restore Resonance Energy by 12 when Verina’s Resonance Skill is used. This effect can be triggered 1 time every 20 seconds. Due to Verina’s lower overall damage in favor of her raw healing potential, this weapon will ensure that she will get some extra Resonance Liberation energy so that she can heal even more when in a fight.

Primary Echoes and Buffs to Use for Verina

There aren’t a ton of options for Verina’s echoes, you’ll be robbing yourself of increased healing and team attack buffs if you choose anything other than Rejuvenating Glow echoes. As usual, you’ll want the main echo you use for her to have a cost of 4 with another two that cost 3 and then two more that will cost 1 to get maximum use out of various echoes. Make sure you tune them and go for echoes that will increase Energy Regen, Health, Spectro Damage boosts, or Defense. You want to prioritize energy regen the most to make sure that you get her Resonance Liberation as often as possible so that Verina can heal regularly in fights.

Now, for primary echoes, you will want Bell-Borne Geochelone as Verina’s main echo. The Bell-Borne Geochelone will be the best echo for her and her kit, It will deal Ice Damage based on her defense to nearby enemies and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield provides damage reduction and a damage boost for the current team members. It will disappear after Verina is hit 3 times. If you’ve gotten some secondary echoes to boost Verina’s defense, this will hit a bit harder and the team buffs are unrivaled. This is a fantastic echo choice for Verina and compliments her kit and synergy with teams.

If you don’t have a Bell-Borne Geochelone echo yet but still need something to get you some help until it is available, you can always go with Rocksteady Guardian. It isn’t going to be the best echo you can use for Verina, but it is a Rejuvenating Glow echo that will allow you to perform counterattacks based on Verina’s Maximum Health. It is not the ideal weapon choice by any means, but it allows for some extra help with keeping Verina in a fight and will do some good damage.

Optimal Teams for Verina

Verina is one of the few characters in a really amazing spot in 1.0 Wuthering Waves. Every character is viable and can be worth the effort of building once you put in the work with their weapons, echoes and get a good team to complement their kits. But Verina can be used in literally any team you put her in. She is incredibly good at working in tandem with every character in the game and has the benefit of being one you can immediately grab with the starter banner when you first start the game.

A quick example of a character that benefits the most from Verina in her team is Danjin. Since Danjin’s health is a resource for her Resonance Skill, she may need some extra help in staying up and Verina is the best choice for keeping her up longer to deal even more damage. Of course, Verina is still strong with other characters, and she is overall the most optimal choice for every party.

Once you get her set up properly, she can fully heal and gain energy for her Resonance Liberation very quickly, and she is worth the effort of getting leveled up and built up. Verina has almost zero downsides compared to the other healer, Baizhi. Baizhi needs a little extra work to provide buffs but can still get the job done if you don’t have Verina yet. When you’ve gotten her weapons, echoes and team all set up you are good to go! Level up her skills as needed as well, so that you get a little extra boost to Verina’s kit to make her an even stronger character.

Related Wuthering Waves: Danjin Build Guide Float like a butterfly, hit like a truck.