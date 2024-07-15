Key Takeaways Using Yangyang as support with Echo weapon and Originite: Type II for healing.

Equip Emerald of Genesis or Lunar Cutter for hybrid role for Yangyang's attack.

Pair Yangyang with Jinshi or Aalto for strong synergy, and consider Jianxin, Verina, or Baizhi for support.

When playing Wuthering Waves you may need to buffer your team with some of the free characters you’ll get from playing the story. Yangyang is one of the first characters that players will receive from the story, and she’ll help teams get along until some more characters become an option. Yangyang has a few options for players to utilize in the team. She can be a hybrid or even a strictly support character if desired. When using her as support, you can utilize Yangyang’s outro skill to generate resonance energy for the next character and use her crowd-control abilities.

Best Weapons For Yangyang

When considering weapons for Yangyang, you’ll want to know what sort of build you are going for. In a hybrid role for her, you’ll want to use the Emerald of Genesis 5-star weapon. Emerald of Genesis will increase Energy Regen by 12.8%, and her attack will be increased by 6% when the Resonance Skil is released. The attack buff can stack up to 2 times and last 10 seconds. This is a very solid choice for Yangyang and will perfectly suit a hybrid role for her.

Another good choice for a hybrid build weapon will be the Lunar Cutter 4-star. This will give Yangyang 6 stacks of a buff named Oath when entering battle. Every Oath stack will increase her attack by 2% and can be triggered 1 time every 12 seconds. Every 2 seconds, the Oath buff will go down by 1 stack, but when defeating an enemy, all stacks will be replenished. This is a good choice if you’re looking to keep Yangyang’s time on the field to a bare minimum, since Yangyang can use her kit fairly quickly and effectively, this is going to be a really nice option to keep her field time optimal for other characters do start dealing some heavy damage and gain her outro skill buff.

If you are seeking a support role for Yangyang, you will want to use the Originite: Type II 3-star weapon. Even though it isn’t a higher-rated weapon, this one will restore 10% health when the Resonance Liberation is used. This can be triggered 1 time every 20 seconds and, while it won’t be the hardest hitter in the options, it can at least provide some nice support on top of being easily obtained. Unfortunately, this is the only viable support weapon available for Yangyang's healing build but it still gets the job done if it is something you're looking to try out.

Best Echoes For Yangyang

Now, when you are going to start building Yangyang’s echoes out, you’ll want one of the two options that will best fit each option you have for her. The first option is going to be for her hybrid build. For this build you will want to stick with echoes that have the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect. With a full setup with these echoes, you’ll gain 10% more Energy Regen and the next character brought into the field will have their attack increased by 22.5% for 15 seconds once Yangyang’s Outro Skill has been used. This Sonata Effect is going to be the best option for a hybrid build due to how great it is for the entire team in general.

The best primary echo option here will be Impermanence Heron which does have the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect as well. When activated, Impermanence Heron allows Yangyang to transform into the echo, allowing her to fly during battle and unleash Havoc Damage with its breath attack. By long-pressing the echo attack, Yangyang remains transformed, dealing additional Havoc Damage. When the primary attack connects, Yangyang gains 10 Resonance Energy, and the next character entering the field receives a damage boost for 15 seconds.

The next option will be for her support-focused role, and you’ll want to snag 5 echoes with the Rejuvenating Glow Sonata Effect. With the full 5 echoes, Yangyang will increase healing by 10% and when healing allies, the entire team will gain a 15% attack buff for 30 seconds. When using this particular setup, you will need the Originite: Type II weapon for these buffs to trigger and be usable while on the field.

When using the Rejuvenating Glow Sonata Effect, you’ll want her main echo to be Bell-Borne Geochelone. This echo will deal Ice Damage to nearby enemies based on Yangyang’s defense and will generate a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield grants damage reduction to all characters and will provide a damage boost to the team as well. It will vanish after Yangyang is hit three times.

Best Teams To Use With Yangyang

It is important to pair Yangyang with some big damage-dealing characters that work well with her. Jinshi is a solid choice for this because of Yangyang’s build options. Jinshi needs a lot more field time in comparison to Yangyang and does a ton of damage. Yangyang’s Outro Skill will synergize with Jinshi fairly well and both complement each other well. Another character that can work well with her is Aalto, even though he doesn’t do a ton of damage on his own. Aalto is capable of buffing characters that share the same element affinity. Both options here are solid and can help bring out Yangyang’s potential in a team.

For support characters to consider for a hybrid build, along with the others mentioned, you should consider bringing Jianxin, Verina, or Baizhi along for your team as well. All three will provide different types of support depending on what you are looking for in a team. While Verina and Baizhi will be solid healers who can buff the team in their own ways, Jianxin is going to be able to provide the team with some of the best shields in the game as of the 1.1 update. All three aren’t going to be capable of providing a large output in damage, but they are great support options for almost all teams.

Yangyang may not be the strongest or most ideal character in Wuthering Waves, but she is viable until you've got the characters you wish to use. As a free character, she is still fun to use and build once you've got the right echoes and weapons for her. All that you'll want to keep an eye out for is to go ahead and gather her upgrade materials for her to hit harder or just support your teams a little better in general.