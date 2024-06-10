Key Takeaways Best weapons for Yinlin include Stringmaster & Cosmic Ripples for increased attack damage and energy regen.

Optimal echoes for Yinlin are Void Thunder for Electro Damage, Tempest Mephis or Thundering Mephis.

Yinlin pairs well with Calcharo or Rover's Havoc variation, with a healer like Verina or shield caster like Taoqi recommended as the third member.

Now that Yinlin has been introduced into Wuthering Waves, you might be somewhat confused about where to start with getting a build going and what team to set up with her to get the most out of Yinlin’s kit. First off, before you get started, it will be best to know what exactly Yinlin will excel at when on the field fighting enemies. This is a character that does a ton of area-of-effect damage and applies a mark on enemies to deal constant damage from the entire team when striking them. Yinlin has a very short burst window, so she won’t be your main dps, but she will be swapped in a lot if you are going to run with her on your team.

What Weapons to Use for Yinlin

There are quite a few really nice choices for Yinlin in terms of weapons. The only downside is that two of the four best choices are going to be 5-stars and will be harder to get. The Stringmaster is going to be her signature weapon that will increase attack damage by 12%, stacking up to 2 times, and will offer a very nice crit rate boost when leveled up. Yinlin’s second 5-star weapon will be the Cosmic Ripples. This weapon will increase energy regen by 12% and will increase basic attack damage by 3%, stacking up to 5 times and lasting for 8 seconds.

The 4-star weapons that are easier to get will be Augment, which will increase Yinlin’s attack by 48% when her Resonance Liberation is used. Nothing overly fancy, but the weapon has a nice crit rate by default, and paired with the attack buff it’ll be a very nice option for players. Yinlin’s next 4-star weapon is the Jinzhou Keeper. This weapon will increase Yinlin’s attack by 16% and health by 20% for 15 seconds after her Intro Skill is released. The Jinzhou Keeper will be nice when using Yinlin for a lot of swapping her in and out of combat.

There are a couple of other 3-star weapons, like the Rectifier of Night, which gives a 16% attack buff when her intro skill is used. The Guardian Rectifier is the next 3-star that will give a 24% damage modifier to Basic Attack and Heavy Attacks. Both of these weapons can be used in a pinch, but they won’t be something you’ll want to stick with long-term for Yinlin and you’ll want to swap these out for some heavier-hitting weapons once you start getting to level 40 and higher enemies due to how much more the 4 and 5-star weapons provide.

Optimal Echoes to Use for Yinlin

For your echoes and which buffs you’ll get, you’ll have a variety of choices to choose from, so it’ll come down to what your preference is for Yinlin. 5 Void Thunder echoes are going to be the best bet right away to buff how much Electro Damage she is going to be doing. Overall, you might want to stick with Void Thunder buffs for Yinlin, but you can do a split between Void Thunder and Lingering Tunes to increase Electro Damage by 10% and also increase her attack by 10% as well. Alternatively, you can split Void Thunder with Moonlit Clouds as well to increase your energy regen by 10%. You can mix and match all of these but the best results are going to come from a full set of Void Thunder echoes.

As for Yinlin’s main echo, you’ll want to go with a Void Thunder echo. Just like Calcharo, her best echo choices are Tempest Mephis and Thundering Mephis. Tempest Mephis will allow Yinlin to transform to strike repeatedly and will give a 12% boost to Electro Damage, heavy attack damage, and will give more resonance energy. Thundering Mephis will also give Yinlin a transformation attack, but it will generate large amounts of Resonance Energy, deal decent damage, and the final strike in the transformation will give a 12% Electro and Liberation damage bonus.

If you are looking for an echo that isn’t a Void Thunder variant, you can try out Impermanence Heron or Flautist. Impermanence Heron will be another transformation echo that will allow you to do a single heavy attack or hold the button to use a flame breath attack in the area. This echo will also allow Yinlin to regain 10 Resonance Energy and if she uses her Outro Skill within 15 seconds, the next character’s damage dealt will be boosted by 12% for 15 seconds. Flautist will allow Yinlin to emit Electro lasers continuously up to 10 times and gain 1 Concerto Energy every time a hit lands.

Best Potential Teams to Pair With Yinlin

Yinlin has some amazing team combos and all of them are a ton of fun to use. If you are up for a challenge and have Calcharo you can have Yinlin and Calcharo on the same team to deal some insane damage. Calcharo is somewhat hard to optimize right when you get him. If played incorrectly, he will feel somewhat clunky. So, the only downside to having the Yinlin/Calcharo combo is that they are hard to get the hang of when paired together and will take a lot of patience and practice getting their rotations to complement each other, but once it's done they’ll melt everything thrown at them.

The second option for some big damage is paring Yinlin with Rover’s Havoc variation. Both pair up nicely and benefit from each other's kits. This is an easy team to learn and allows for some fun quick swapping between the team, making them more engaging than most other team combinations in the game so far. Dealing area-of-effect damage while applying Yinlin’s debuff and swapping in Rover for a nice burst window is surprisingly fun. This pairing is definitely worth giving a shot.

As for the third team member, you can choose between a few characters as there is no wrong choice here. The recommendation would be to pick a healer like Verina or Baizhi to keep the team up in case they take any damage. Taking a shielding character like Taoqi or Jianxin is also a nice bet as well to mitigate damage to the team as well. Ultimately, it's best to play around and find out what feels best for you in the third team member slot. What matters most here is the synergy you can make work in that last slot, since the other two are going to be doing massive amounts of damage if you go with Rover or Calcharo.

Now that you’ve got the team set up, go ahead and gather the materials needed to level up some of Yinlin’s skills, and you’ve got a killer team ready to take care of some enemies. Yinlin is one of the most satisfying characters to play due to her area-of-effect abilities and debuff application to large groups of enemies. Make sure to play around and get the hang of her burst window to maximize the whole team and deal some absurd damage. Just keep in mind that she has one of the shortest burst windows in the game, and you’ll need to switch her out fairly often.

