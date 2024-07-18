Key Takeaways The best weapons for Yuanwu include Abyss Surges for Energy Regen & damage buffs, Amity Accord for defense scaling, and Stonard for extra Resonance Liberation damage.

Optimal echoes for Yuanwu will be the Tempest or Thundering Mephis for overall damage boosts.

Ideal team compositions for Yuanwu involve pairing him with characters like Jinhsi for field time balance or Jianxin for a quick swap style, with Verina or Baizhi for support.

One of the best parts about playing Wuthering Waves is getting a variety of characters leveled up and built up so that you can create unique teams. Almost every character is viable in most teams you can make, which makes experimenting with teams a fun experience. Yuanwu is a 4-star character that uses the gauntlet weapons in the game, and he has a unique set of skills available to use that will persist when switched out of combat. Yuanwu’s Resonance Skill will summon a Thunder Field on the object he will summon into battle. This will last for 12 seconds and will deal Electro Damage to enemies.

Best Weapons To Use With Yuanwu

There are a few really nice weapon options for Yuanwu, the first of which will be a relatively easy 5-star weapon to obtain. The Abyss Surges 5-star is a solid choice for you to get into Yuanwu’s hands. These gauntlets will increase Energy Regen by 12.8% and when Yuanwu hits an enemy with his Resonance Skill, his Basic Attack will increase by 10%. This effect will last for 8 seconds and when hitting enemies with his Basic Attack, his Resonance Skill gains a 10% bonus that will also last for 8 seconds. This is a solid option to make sure that Yuanwu gets some good Energy Regen while also receiving overall good damage buffs on top of it all.

If you are still working on getting ahold of the 5-star weapon, you can also go with the Amity Accord 4-star gauntlets. These gauntlets will give a 20% Resonance Liberation damage bonus for 15 seconds when Yuanwu’s Intro Skill is used. These gauntlets also provide a really nice damage bonus due to scaling with a character’s defense. Even though they are relatively basic, Yuanwu’s naturally high defense will benefit greatly from these gauntlets, enabling him to hit harder than normal. While only a 4-star option, this is probably one of the best weapons you could use for Yuanwu and might even be a better choice over the 5-star option.

Another option for him will be the Stonard 4-star gauntlets. These will provide a nice damage boost to Yuanwu’s Resonance Liberation. When Yuanwu’s Resonance Skill has been used his Resonance Liberation damage receives an 18% damage bonus for 15 seconds. This is another simple weapon, but it provides a solid bonus to Yuanwu and will bring his Resonance Liberation damage to another level. Overall, this is just a nice little buffer weapon to use while waiting to get one of the stronger options available for Yuanwu.

Best Echoes To Use With Yuanwu

When thinking of what echoes to put on Yuanwu’s kit, you’ll have a couple of choices for the Sonata Effects the pair with him. Void Thunder is arguably the stronger choice, but you can use Void Thunder paired with Moonlit Clouds as well. When using purely 5 Void Thunder echoes, you will increase Yuanwu’s Electro Damage by 10%. When using Heavy Attacks or his Resonance Skill, his Electro Damage will also increase by 15%, which can stack 2 times, and will last for 15 seconds. If you wish to use a more hybrid option, you can gain a 10% Electro Damage boost with 2 Void Thunder echoes and mix those with 2 Moonlit Clouds echoes to gain a 10% increase to his Energy Regen.

For your primary echoes, you’ll want to use Tempest Mephis or Thundering Mephis. These are both transformation echoes that will enable Yuanwu to channel the echo to deal Electro Damage. Tempest Mephis will increase Yuanwu’s Electro Damage by 12% and his Heavy Attack Damage by 12% for 15 seconds once it has used all attacks. Thundering Mephis will throw out multiple attacks and increase Electro Damage by 12% as well and Resonance Liberation Damage will increase by 12% for 15 seconds as well. Both options here are going to be your best bet on a primary echo for Yuanwu, as they are going to amp up his overall Electro Damage while also providing nice damage bonuses to other parts of his kit.

Best Teams To Use With Yuanwu

Yuanwu is one of several characters that won’t need to stay in battle for a long time. He can be built to have several playstyles to enhance how long he’s on the field, but you’ll generally want to keep his time there limited to deal more damage with a heavy hitter. Jinhsi is going to be a character that compliments his shorter field time with her longer requirements on the field. She’s a heavy hitter and can benefit from Yuanwu’s Thunder Wedge, which he can put down in fights. Yuanwu doesn’t buff other characters nearly as well as some others, but his persistent field damage after he’s been switched out will allow you to focus on dealing damage with Jinhsi as often as possible.

Jianxin or Yinlin also work well with Yuanwu as another alternate dps character option. The only issue is that Jianxin has a variety of builds and some of them will come at the cost of her overall damage. Yinlin can deal a ton of damage quickly but also needs to be swapped out often to take advantage of intro skills and various buffs from other characters. Using either of these options will require you to play a quicker style and swap characters frequently. It's a fun and unique way to play the game, but it won’t be ideal for everyone.

When looking for a support character, you will want to stick with Verina or Baizhi. Both apply similar buffs to the party and Baizhi is a free character that everyone will receive from playing the game. The only downside with Baizhi is that her buffs will only apply to the next character you swap her in for, while Verina will buff everyone on the team. Both are very viable options and Baizhi is absolutely viable if you don’t have Verina yet.

Once Yuanwu has the proper weapons, echoes, and teams all set up, you are golden to use him in your teams. Of course, he’ll need levels in everything, but you will also want to look into upgrading his normal abilities too. These will cost some resources found in forgery challenges as well as some just found from exploring the world. Upgraded skills don’t add a ton to his numbers at first, but they will slowly start to add up and really make him hit harder, especially if you are using his weapons that will scale with his defense. After you’ve gotten him set up you’ll have a very strong character to add to your team that will support heavy hitters for a long time.

