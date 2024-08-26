Wuthering Waves has been steadily increasing the cast and a welcome new addition to the cast is Zhezhi, a painterly Rectifier user who utilizes her ability to paint new objects into reality for combat. Zhezhi is a solid character that can excel at multiple roles for your teams and is a blast to play once you gain access to her. Her kit will make her available for quick burst damage to gain Concerto Energy and swap her out to buff the next character to deal some massive damage for their turn on the field. But what are Zhezhi’s best weapons, echoes, and team compositions?

Best Weapons for Zhezhi

Zhezhi's 5-Star Banner Weapon

When looking for the best weapon for Zhezhi, you won’t need to look further than her signature weapon from the paired weapon banner, Rime-Draped Sprouts. This is Zhezhi’s 5-Star paired weapon and will increase her Attack by 12%. When using her Resonance Skill, it will also increase her Basic Attack by 12% for 6 seconds, which can stack up to 3 times. When using Zhezhi’s Outro Skill with the full 3 stacks, they will be consumed to apply a 52% Basic Attack buff for 27 seconds while Zhezhi is off the field. This is a solid weapon for several Rectifier users in Wuthering Waves, but it is still the most effective in Zhezhi’s hands.

Zhezhi's 5-Star Standard Banner Weapon

Cosmic Ripples is another solid 5-Star option for you to use for Zhezhi if Rime-Draped Sprouts is unavailable. Cosmic Ripples will increase Energy Regen by 12.8% overall, which will benefit Zhezhi greatly, but will also increase Basic Attack damage by 3.2% when hitting targets with Basic Attacks. This Basic Attack buff can stack up to 5 times and will last for 8 seconds, the buff can also be triggered 1 time every .5 seconds. This option is one of the best available and the easiest to obtain within the game as it is one of Wuthering Waves’ default 5-Star weapon options in the normal banners.

Zhezhi's 4-Star Free-to-Play Weapon

Finally, there is the Jinzhou Keeper 4-Star option for a nice economy option for players as well. The effect is fairly simple but very easy to maintain while using Zhezhi on your team. When using her Intro Skill, her Attack will increase by 8% and her Health will increase by another 10% for 15 seconds. These effects will only grow when using duplicate versions of the Jinzhou Keeper to upgrade it, making it easier to obtain but still very viable in Zhezhi’s kit. Jinzhou Keeper won’t be the most optimal option for prolonged field use for Zhezhi due to how simple it is, but it will still be a nice option while you wait for Cosmic Ripples or Rime-Draped Sprouts to become available.

Best Echoes for Zhezhi

Sonata Effects For Echoes

Putting together echo sets for Zhezhi will require a specific choice to make for her Sonata Effects. Unlike most characters, you will want to stick with a full set of Freezing Frost or Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effects. Mixing and matching Sonata Effects for her won’t bring out the full potential of her Outro Skill buffs or benefit her in any special way. With the full set for Freezing Frost, she will gain a 10% Glacio Damage Boost as well as a stackable 10% Glacio Damage buff when using Basic or Heavy Attacks. When using the full Moonlit Clouds set, Zhezhi will gain a 10% bonus to Energy Regen as well as give the next team member brought onto the field a 22.5% Attack bonus for 15 seconds.

Best Echoes That Utilize Sonata Effect Buffs

If you are using the Freezing Frost Sonata Effect, you will want to use Lampylumen Myriad for Zhezhi’s primary echo. This echo will do three stomp attacks when used, dealing area of effect Glacio damage while also increasing Zhezhi’s Glacio Damage and Resonance Skill damage after use. This is a very effective primary echo in Zhezhi’s hands and will freeze enemies while increasing her potential to deal more damage while on the field after using the echo. Lampylumen Myriad is relatively easy to obtain and will arguably be the best echo option for Zhezhi and her kit.

Impermanence Heron for the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect is the next option for Zhezhi. This echo will allow Zhezhi to transform into the echo to fly around the battlefield and deal Havoc Damage with its breath attack. When using the long-press attack option for the echo attack, Zhezhi will stay transformed and deal additional Havoc Damage, flying around the arena. Once attacks hit an enemy, Zhezhi’s Resonance Energy will be restored and the next character brought into the fight will have their damage increased as well.

Best Teams for Zhezhi

When making some teams, you’ll want to consider using Zhezhi as an off-DPS character, where she won’t be your main damage dealer, but she will be your support DPS to be used while your main damage character is recovering from their burst window. This is where you’ll want to use characters like Lingyang , Jinhsi , or Changli to provide longstanding and high damage numbers. Lingyang in particular will thrive on Zhezhi’s team due to her Outro Skill providing a Glacio damage buff when she exits the field. Despite Jinhsi and Changli being unable to take advantage of the Glacio buff, they still have some very good synergy with Zhezhi when swapping between damage dealers.

For your support characters, you will want the normal options available to you. Verina or Baizhi are the available healers and are very similar in how their Outro Skills work. They both work well in every team they are put in. Verina takes up very little field time and can buff the entire team's damage by 15% for 30 seconds when using her Outro Skill. While Baizhi can only buff the next character by 20% for 6 seconds with her Outro Skill, making her only slightly weaker in comparison to Verina. Both are viable and amazing support choices for any team and have great synergy wherever they end up.

Invest In Zhezhi's Forte Skill Tree

Now that you’ve gotten Zhezhi’s weapons, echoes, and team set up, you’ll want to look at investing some resources in her Forte skill tree to increase her kit by a small percentage as time goes by. These will steadily make her stronger in combat as time goes on and it is always a good idea to invest in every character you plan on using regularly in Wuthering Waves. Zhezhi is strong in either her damage dealer or support build and is easily one of the most entertaining characters available to play once she has been built up properly and allowed to bring her kit out to her maximum potential.