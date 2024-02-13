Key Takeaways WWE 2K24's 2K Showcase mode celebrates 40 years of Wrestlemania with a retelling of 21 different matches.

Players can unlock each new match by completing the previous one, allowing them to experience a variety of WWE Superstars and Legends.

The mode features cutting-edge Slingshot Technology, seamlessly transitioning between realistic graphics and real-life footage.

Today, 2K has released the details around WWE 2K24's 2K Showcase mode. This interactive documentary that is a fan favorite usually focuses on one WWE Superstar, however for WWE 2K24, its a celebration of an event. Forty years of Wrestlemania is coming as 2K and Visual Concepts have named the mode for the game 2K Showcase... of the Immortals. This mode will let players experience a retelling of 21 different matches that spread across five decades of Wrestlemania. Players will unlock each new match by completing the previous match. This will also allow all players to experience a variety of current WWE Superstars and WWE Legends in the game.

2K Showcase... of the Immortals Matches

The trailer for 2K Showcase... of the Immortals shows some of what to expect with the mode. Using the cutting-edge Slingshot Technology, 2K Showcase allows the most realistic WWE 2K graphics to date transition seamlessly to real-life footage and back. Players typically have to accomplish goals in different segments of the match to progress the story, thus triggering the transition. Players can expect matches featuring the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, "Macho Man" Randy Savage to more current Superstars such as Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The video also confirms that the late Bray Wyatt will be involved in the mode, as well. You can check out the current list of revealed matches below.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth - WrestleMania III;

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III;

“Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania V;;

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VII;

Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X;

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13;

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven;

Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX;

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25;

Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 31;

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 35;

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36;

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38;

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39;

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39;

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - WrestleMania 39;

And more.

WWE 2K24 Versions and Availability