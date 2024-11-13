It's time to get back to the Monday Night Wars because the WCW Pack has arrived in WWE 2K24. It includes wrestlers such as Lex Luger, Mr. Perfect, and Diamond Dallas Page.

Close

The WCW Pack is the Last DLC Pack for WWE 2K24

Joining the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill are a bunch of WCW wrestlers from yesteryear. The DLC pack, which released on Wednesday, includes the following superstars:

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

Unfortunately, no women like Torrie Wilson, Kimberly Page, or Miss Elizabeth are included in this pack, which is a shame. This follows four previous DLC packs that have come included with the Season Pass. Wrestlers in those packs include the likes of CM Punk, who returned at Survivor Series 2023, the Dudley Boyz, Pat McAfee, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill, and many others.You can even play as Post Malone. You can purchase the WCW Pack separately if you don't want the other packs in the Season Pass.

Related Is WWE 2K24 Crossplay? Whatcha gonna do when the Hulkster battles it out with wrestlers all over the world in WWE 2K24?

Each character in the WCW Pack comes with a MYFACTION card, and they all bring 55 new moves and taunts into the game. You can add them to your custom Superstars right now if you get the WCW Pack. As a surprise addition, the WCW Fall Brawl WarGames Arena is now available in WWE 2K24.

Those who play MYFACTION also can collect the nWo Wolfpac card series, which drops on November 15. It includes Persona cards for Lex Luger, Hollywood Hogan, Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner, Mr. Perfect, and Macho Man Randy Savage. If you use the locker code WARGAMES, you'll get the deluxe Singlet Supreme II pack, a Live Morgan Galaxy Opal free agent card, and that's not all; you also get 15,000 VC.

2K Lays the SmackDown on WWE 2K24 Price

Those who haven't bought WWE 2K24 yet can get some decent deals this month. Between November 14 to December 3, you can get the Standard Edition for 67% off and the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition (which comes with the Season Pass) at 50% off. PlayStation players can get the same deal between November 22 and December 2. Steam users can get the Standard Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania for the same deal, but there's also the option to get the Deluxe Edition at 60% off. However, those who want to play WWE 2K24 on PC and get in on this deal have limited time between November 27 and December 4.