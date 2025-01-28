WWE Games' official X account announced today that there will be a Deadman Edition of the upcoming WWE 2K25 game alongside the usual standard editions and presumably some variant of a deluxe edition as we've seen in prior entries in the series. 2K has been drip-feeding information about the game, with WWE first showcasing it on the Raw on Netflix premiere and then 2K Games releasing small videos with the roster members hyping up new features, but cutting the video before they say what the features are.

It's been an interesting marketing tactic and opens the mental floodgates as to what kind of new modes we'll see or gameplay features will be showcased. Rumors are swirling about the debut of Underground matches or a technical wrestling mini-game returning, which would each be cool to see. Raw/NXT Underground is essentially WWE's version of a pit fight on a wrestling ring and basically the closest version to the modern-day Bloodsport-style that is a hybrid of pro wrestling and what's now MMA. It also has origins in companies like RINGS and Pancrase where you would have worked matches in a shoot-style context, so that would be interesting to see in a game.

Adrenaline-Forged

On the Raw on Netflix debut, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns went into a WWE 2K25-branded area, so presumably Roman Reigns will be one of the cover stars. Rumors of a Bloodline Showcase mode also abound and while that does seem pretty recent for a showcase mode, it was a historical storyline in WWE history and elevated everyone involved in the short and long-term over the last half-decade. The Deadman Edition may include extra content if that's the case as Roman did face Taker in Taker's final Mania main event in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania 33, but I would expect that edition to be heavy on physical items and outfits.

2K Games likes representing many eras of a Superstar and I can see multiple versions of the Deadman character, with the gray and/or purple-trim being pretty obvious. Something like a "Mean" Mark Callous Persona Card or outfit would also make sense given that they've been dabbling in WCW-era versions of the roster with Terra Ryzing in WWE 2K24 as a Persona Card. We'll find out a bit more information as time goes on -- and probably quite a bit of info will drop later today with the full announcement of the game on January 28.