WWE 2K25 is out now in its Bloodline and Deadman Editions, with the full game release via the Standard Edition coming on March 14. We've been able to enjoy the game for a while now, but some bugs have crept in after our time with MyRise and other game modes. We did play MyRise to completion, but some who have tried doing so over the last couple of days have had issues with the mode not launching. That has been remedied -- which is fantastic news, because this year's incarnation of MyRise is one of the best in many years. The inability to launch it never happened to us at all, nor did we have any issues launching any mode throughout our time reviewing it beyond The Island being hit or miss, which was expected, and yet still something we could spend a few hours in assessing.

Stability issues have been worked on for the creation suite to avoid crashing when loading up the deletion utility, which isn't something we spent time on pre-release due to the lack of using the creation suite beyond customizing some move sets. Stability improvements are welcome as the game did crash a couple of times during larger play sessions. Luckily, 2K25 does auto-save a lot in MyRise and in Showcase mode after every match, so it didn't lead to any major lost progress. There are apparently fixes to Sensational Sherri and Shawn Michaels being used as managers and their attire glitching their models that have been remedied. It's a minor shame that the version of Sherri included isn't the one with HBK and instead her '80s wrestler garb, but it's a minor issue.

Lead the Bloodline

Stability issues have been worked on for the creation suite to avoid crashing when loading up the deletion utility

Additionally, an issue was fixed with the wrong Superstar portraits loading before matches on The Island -- which I didn't notice and there were apparently issues with the first entrants in WarGames remaining outside the ring. Having not encountered that in the Showcase WarGames, it may be something that only affected that mode in exhibition matches, but that would get in the way of having fun with the mode. Luckily, you can at least switch to a different character in real-time in that mode, but that's hardly a perfect fix for a problem like that and I'm glad to see it get addressed.

The chain wrestling mini-game not triggering is something I never encountered, but would definitely hurt any Underground matches or bouts where you want to really shine on the mat or tell a tale involving technial mastery. I never had an issue with LED barricades not showing the correct damage, but it's also not something I paid much attention to in the game either.

It's good to see WWE 2K25 getting maintenance before its full-fledged release on March 14, when the game will become available for everyone and the servers gets slammed even more. WWE 2K25 launches on March 14 on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC - with Series and PS5 players being able to enjoy The Island experience with matches and a unique story and setting.