WWE 2K25 has received a few patches since its launch in March and today 2K released the newest patch update with a slew of in-game content added. There are the usual blend of stability and performance improvements, but from an in-game content perspective, a lot has been added for a free update. The new CW Network-era NXT Men's and Women's Championship title belts have been added alongside new titantron updates to allow for more-updated matches. The Saturday Night's Main Event arena has been added for the modern era and allows for modern crecreations of things like Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Winged Eagle or Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

MyGM Mode has been updated with Women's Intercontinental and Women's United States titles alongside updates for the new NXT Titles alongside more power cards for each season. Stat updates have also been made for some of the in-game Superstars and changes have been made to add people to the roster, although no specifics were provided there and firing the game up didn't seem to add anyone to my roster. The addition of the new NXT title belts is exciting and allows for Oba Femi to be The Ruler of the new title just as he was the older version when the game shipped in March.

The bug fixes and improvements are plentiful and good to see a month into release. There are fixes for body bruising to ensure it shows up on alternatire attires as well as fixing image placement for facial photos for the creation suite. MyFaction has improvements when it comes to being more stable and not being offline as much - which is good given its always-online nature. Universe mode has seen improvements thanks to the addition of SNME on the calendar as a PLE template for the game.

The UI has also been overhauled where you can add managers to a match even if they aren't a part of that show's roster. Changes have also been made to ensure that vacatng a title also works properly when you take the champion off of a show, while bugfixes for issues with the Judgment Day version of R-Truth have been made as well. Ridge Holland has a new nameplate to reflect his updated NXT character, while rivalries have been expanded for things like factions and even referee attires being updated. Check out the full patch notes for WWE 2K25 Patch 1.07 here.