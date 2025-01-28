Following the reveal of the Deadman Edition, we finally can smell what 2K has been cooking with WWE 2K25 as it has announced the release date, special editions and the debut of intergender matches, letting Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio fight in the ring. We also received a glimpse of the new island mode that features the head of the table as a huge golden statue within the jungle setting.

Roman Reigns is Indeed the Cover Star

WWE 2K25 will be launching with Roman Reigns as the cover star on March 14, 2025. Those who purchase either the Deadman or Bloodline Editions of the game will get seven days of early access, so the biggest fans who can afford the upgrades will be able to play the game on March 7 at the earliest. The Deadman Edition comes with the legendary Undertaker as the front cover star.

The Deadman Edition includes the following:

MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertake '90

MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Undertaker

A usable Urn

Brother Love as a manager

The Season Pass 5 post-launch DLC character packs (similar to WWE 2K24) Supercharger

15,000 VC

If you want the whole package, however, the Bloodline Edition includes even more content. It has:

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso 32,500 Virtual Currency

WrestleMania 41 Pack (which launches in Summer 2025) WrestleMania 41 Arena MyFACTION Persona Card: New playable Superstar that's TBA MyFACTION Persona cards based on WrestleMania Main Event #1

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which comes with The Rock's Persona Card based on his appearance in the faction. It won't be available for purchase.

Ringside Pass Season Pass Superstar Mega-Boost MyRISE Boost 100K VC



If you pre-order any version of the game, you'll get the previous year's entry WWE 2K24, and the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which comes with:

Uncle Howdy

Dexter Lumis

Nikki Cross

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

The Bloodline Will be the Showcase Focus

The Bloodline storyline will be the showcase this year with commentary by the wise man Paul Heyman. The mode apparently "celebrates one of the most historic family dynasties in wrestling," according to the Steam page. 2K says we'll be reliving "legendary showdowns or dream matches between The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends."

WWE 2K25 will introduce online connectivity to the popular MyGM mode as well. Players will be able to compete for the most fans and money, trading and managing superstars across the brands. That's not all. The Universe mode will now have "promos with new cutscenes, branching choices and multiple outcomes," according to the Steam page. This is a huge upgrade to what came previously.

The MyRISE mode is getting some huge changes as well. There will be one multi-gender storyline, where Bayley, Kevin Owens and other superstars head into NXT to "take controls of the entire WWE universe." This story mode will have us unlocking arenas, characters and brawl environments. It also says it will have ally storylines with popular wrestlers like Jey Uso and Bianca Belair.

Intergender Matches are Finally Here

For the first time in the series, intergender matches will be a thing, so superstars like Becky Lynch and The Rock can face each other in a fight if you'd like. AEW Fight Forever previously had this feature, so competition can be a good thing. More features have been confirmed for WWE 2K25 if that's not enough. The chain wrestling is returning to the series, as well as the addition of Underground and Bloodline Rules match types. Barricade diving is also heading to the game, pardon the pun.

Lastly, not much information has been shared about this new mode, but there will be an island-based mode like NBA 2K's The City. You'll be able to explore the area in a third-person camera and speak to superstars on the island. You'll likely progress your character's stats as well as you compete against other players online. Dot Esports reports that you have the "ultimate goal of impressing Roman Reigns and earning a WWE contract" in The Island.

The Island mode is only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.