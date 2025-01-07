WWE 2K25 was teased during the first RAW live on Netflix as Roman Reigns walked backstage. Following the reveal of the WWE 2K25 on a backstage door, the game's Steam page went live, showcasing debut screenshots for the sequel. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, and CM Punk have all been shown off in the sports entertainment title.

WWE 2K25 Will Be Bigger and Bolder Apparently

"WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise," says the WWE 2K25 Steam page. "We're preparing to charge down the ramp with game-changing features, iconic Superstars and all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment." On its X page, the WWE 2K account has a profile banner with the date January 28. It will likely have a full reveal during that date with a short trailer to accompany it the day before.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will have an event where the "whole world can acknowledge" him on January 27 as spoken about during the Netflix episode on Monday. A leaked image has shown Roman Reigns as a possible cover star, according to ITR Wrestling, so it's possible that on January 27, we'll see the official cover with the OTC on the front. Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley were all cover stars for multiple editions of WWE 2K24.

Nevertheless, you can now wishlist the game on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox systems. Unfortunately, it seems like there will be yet another PS4 and Xbox One release, possibly diminishing the WWE 2K25's graphical quality.

WWE 2K24 Was a Great Game

Last year's game impressed Hardcore Gamer with a 4/5 score. "In some ways, this is the best-playing game in the WWE 2K series thanks to the addition of so many different interactive attacks and the addition of super finishers and more move slots makes for more exciting matches across every mode," said our review. "If you've been itching for a new WWE game, this is a worthy pick-up and a fantastic successor to prior entries." Our sister site GameRant gave WWE 2K24 an 8/10 score in its review.

The game has had many DLC characters over the past year, including the impressive inclusions of Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and Nia Jax among many others. However, there was one stinker of a pack that included Pat McAfee and his co-hosts on the Pat McAfee show.