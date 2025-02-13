During the February 12 PlayStation State of Play, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman offered up an extensive first-look at the PS5 and Xbox Series console-exclusive The Island mode. Before this, we have seen some brief glimpses of the Roman Reigns statue that's on it, but now, we have a pretty good indicator that it'll be a blend of wrestling and a large, online environment. Players will take their MySuperstars through The Island and be able to customize their looks in ways that have never been possible thanks to the addition of licensed clothing brands in a WWE game for the first time.

Puma, Chalkline, Nike and even Jordan appear available for MySuperstars to use and having that level of authenticity for clothing shows that a great deal of care has gone into the mode itself. The online world portion of it very much evoked PlayStation Home, which was a top-tier PS3-era experience. There, you could explore malls, shops, change clothing, your in-world house and room and really experience a Second Life-style world on consoles in a way that hasn't been seen since. WWE 2K25's The Island looks to merge portions of that with in-ring action to enable a higher retention level for the core game. Having gameplay integrated into this kind of experience is new as PS Home didn't have that beyond small carnival games and unlockable PS1 classics.

The Island does appear to have an in-game arcade called the Arcade of Tomorrow, but we don't know if that will have anything playable. The in-game machines all look to have generic screens on them, so it looks like they could just be for show or perhaps we'll see some other 2K Games on there in video form. There are some themed areas shown off, including an Undertaker church and an outfit area showcase for Rey Mysterio, alongside a Lucha Underground-ish ring with a Mexcican flag color scheme and tattered ring canvas. The Island looks promising and should be a shining light in the game. WWE 2K25 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 7 for the Bloodline and Deadman Editions and March 14 for the standard edition.