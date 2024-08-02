Key Takeaways Cody Rhodes' top 5 games include iconic titles like Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Metal Gear Solid and Ghost of Tsushima also hold special places in the WWE Champ's heart.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is praised for its immersive Wild West world and compelling storyline by critics.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed his five favorite games of all time, including a mix of retro and modern titles. One includes PlayStation's excellent Ghost of Tsushima, which takes place in feudal Japan.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is Cody Rhodes' favorite game.

Cody Rhodes' Favorite Game is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The WWE Champ revealed that his favorite game is the Nintendo 64's Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time during a video interview with GQ Sports on Thursday. This is his list:

It's certainly a solid list from The American Nightmare, but some have wondered why Metal Gear Solid took the second spot instead of its sequels. "It changed everything about modern games," Rhodes said after discussing how it will become a successful film someday in the GQ Sports video. When asked why he liked Ocarina of Time, Rhodes also compared Majora's Mask to a DLC.

Rhodes was a bit more expressive with his love of Ghost of Tsushima. "Ghost of Tsushima works really great for me because it's a narrative game, and the history of Japan is included in there."

Other wrestlers have chimed in on what their favorite video games are. Sami Zayn, in an UpUpDownDown video, said that Street Fighter 2, Metal Gear Solid, WCW Revenge, Mario Kart 64, and Mortal Kombat were standouts for him. Shayna Baszler also shouted out Final Fantasy VII, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, The Last of Us, the Mass Effect series, and TMNT: Turtles in Time in the same video.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a legendary game from Rockstar Games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Solid Pick

Rhodes picking Red Dead Redemption 2 as his third favorite game ever is extremely solid. It's been praised across the board and has a 96 Top Critic average rating on OpenCritic. "Rockstar has created the single most immersive Wild West game yet, with an intelligently-written story, a compelling core cast of characters, highly-engaging scenarios and a diverse open world to explore," said our review. "The visuals are also truly stunning, with a substantial amount of detail put into each environment and character model, not to mention the extraordinary lighting techniques."

Cody Rhodes will be facing off against Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this weekend. The previously mentioned Sami Zayn is also facing off against the tough-as-nails Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.