Supermassive Games -- the studio behind Until Dawn -- has teamed up with Behavior Interactive, the studio behind the wildly-successful asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight, for a choice-driven game that seeks to expand the Entity's universe. In it, characters across two timelines are haunted by the blood-stained legacy of serial killer Frank Stone and the remnants of a haunted film.

Like other games in the Supermassive universe, there are choices you'll make throughout The Casting of Frank Stone that will determine how your relationships with other characters develop and who lives, who dies and who ends up impaled on a rusty meathook.

This article contains spoilers for The Casting of Frank Stone. Proceed at your own risk.

5 Jaime's Decision

Save Chris or Run Away?

After discovering Frank Stone's secret lair, something that results in an emotional confrontation between Jaime and Chris, a portal is accidentally opened inside of the steel mill. And, as Chris is in immediate danger of being sucked into that portal, a ghoulish-looking Frank Stone manifests and stands between Jaime and Chris. You're faced with the decision to confront the figure and try to save Chris, or run away.

If you choose to confront the figure, Jaime will attack and ultimately be murdered by Frank Stone and his efforts are for naught, as Chris will still be sucked into the portal. His story will end, and later on, Bonnie (Jaime's sister) and Linda come across his mangled body. If instead, Jaime chooses to run away, Chris will be sucked into the portal, and Jaime will reunite with Bonnie and Linda elsewhere in the mill. The three are pursued by Frank Stone and other decisions you make along the way will determine if all three of them make it any further.

4 Chris' Decision

Hopeful or Afraid?

Madison's investigations lead her to a room with a strange machine and a woman screaming for help. After Madison shuts down the machine, Chris is freed to climb up from a portal in the floor. The reunion is filled with confusion and questions for Chris, who doesn't understand where her friends are, and why a girl is claiming to be Bonnie's daughter. A stressful situation is made more stressful when the machinery starts back up again, and Chris is faced with the decision to be hopeful and try and go back through the portal, or be afraid and refuse to go back into the portal.

If Chris decides not to go back into the portal, she'll escape from the strange machinery room with Madison and Stan. Later, she'll be briefly reunited with Linda, which results in a surprised and confused Chris. If instead, Chris decides to be hopeful, she'll go through the portal and be successfully sent back to 1980 where she's reunited with Linda, Jaime and Bonnie. And as an added bonus: If you chose for Jaime to leave Chris to be sucked into the portal earlier in the game, she'll greet him with a punch to the face.

3 Chris' Decision Pt. 2

Does Chris Leave or Try Portal?

If earlier in the game, you chose to have Chris stay in 2024 instead of going back to her friends, she'll be faced with another similar decision in the final chapter. After carnage has struck the manor following a stream of a certain "Murder Mill" film on an outdoor projector, you're returned to Chris again, who notices that the projection screen is actually a portal. You're faced with two decisions: leave or try to push through.

If Chris decides to push through the projector screen's portal, her body will be consumed and ultimately burned by a glowing green light. She will be killed and her story will end. If she instead decided to leave, she'll walk away from the projector screen and try to find another way out of the mansion. Chris will later be seen running away from the mansion, and ultimately, make it to the campfire in the woods, yelling for help but alive.

2 Sam's Decision

Sacrifice Yourself or Back Away?

When Frank Stone grabs Linda through the projector screen in the final chapter, "Curtain Call," he attempts to pull her into the portal, and Sam can make the decision to sacrifice himself and save Linda or to back away.

If Sam sacrifices himself, Linda will be freed, but as a result, he will be consumed by Frank Stone. Later on, when Frank Stone chases down both Linda and Madison, if Linda chooses to help Madison when she's knocked unconscious, Sam will give the girls' extra time to escape by fighting against Frank Stone from the inside of his body. Sam's face is pictured stretching, trying to break through against Frank Stone's rotting skin, which will delay him long enough for the two girls to escape once again. If Sam chooses not to sacrifice himself, he backs away as Linda is consumed by Frank Stone. Her story ends as Frank Stone fully emerges from the projection screen. Sam will later have the opportunity to redeem himself by helping Madison.

1 Linda's Decision

Help Madi or Make a Break For It?

When Linda and Madison are pursued by Frank Stone and their only hope of escape is an elevator shaft, Linda can make the decision to push past Madison and jump into the elevator in an attempt to save herself or help Madison.

If Linda pushes past Madison to escape into the elevator, she'll be killed by Frank Stone and Madison, knocked unconscious and will be captured by him. Linda's story will end in the elevator and later, Madison will be sacrificed on a hook outside the mansion, where her story will also end. If Linda instead chooses to help Madison and both make it out of the mansion alive, then the two girls will later reunite in the woods at the campfire.

