Given the repeatedly short life spans of lead and supporting protagonists in horror media, it only makes sense that fans of horror films and games would be drawn to the most-consistent characters in horror franchises: the villains. After all, when we think of Friday the 13th, it's Jason Voorhees that we immediately picture, not Chris Higgins.

It only makes sense that video games would eventually let us play as the bad guy in horror scenarios (it definitely looks more fun than being the terrorized victim). There are a lot of these horror roles that gamers can choose from to play out their horror fantasies, from killer sharks, to bloodthirsty vampires to some of film's iconic slashers themselves.

10 Carrion

Side-scrolling screams

Carrion is an indie title following a shape-shifting mass of flesh and bones as it breaks out of containment from a secret underground research facility (and you get to play as the experiment itself). Taking nods from body horror as well as John Carpenter's classic horror film The Thing, players can use a variety of powers to terrorize and decimate the employees of this underground lab.

You'll most likely find yourself playing with the satisfying physics engine built-in to the game, using your tentacles to swing and throw helpless scientists around as they ragdoll and separate from their legs and bodies. The game also has clever puzzles as well as challenging stealth gameplay against some of the more well-armed employees.

9 Dead by Daylight

You are the killer

If you can think of a horror film monster or slasher, odds are they appear in Dead By Daylight. Werewolves, Chucky, Xenomorphs, Michael Myers and even the Demogorgon from Stranger Things are members of the game's A-List horror roster.

Dead by Daylight also lets you play as the monster against real people playing as the victims, enabling online multiplayer for fun and frightening 1v4 matchmaking. Play with friends or with strangers and watch the screams and chills take flight!

8 Left 4 Dead 2

Play as the zombie hoard

Many people aren't aware that the classic Valve game Left 4 Dead 2 actually has a PvP mode. Even better, the PvP mode allows one side to play as the special infected members of the massive zombie hoards that populate the levels of the game.

Boomers, Spitters, Jockeys, Smokers and all the other iconic undead that we hear Coach and his pals identify in fear are now able to be controlled by players, as the other team tries to make it through a level of L4D2 with highly-intelligent foes on the hunt.

7 Maneater

Stay out of the water

What if JAWS was a video game? Okay, ignoring the numerous actually licensed JAWS games that have appeared as far back as the NES (which have been... "lacking" to say the least), take a look at Maneater, the horror-RPG where you play as the killer shark terrorizing the beach.

There are a plethora of fun moves and sneaky tactics for luring and attacking your prey, with RPG elements giving you new powers and upgrades as you progress through the game. Just thinking about it, we're already humming the classic JAWS theme song now.

6 Bioshock 2

Big Daddy is coming for you

The first Bioshock's mascot was the Big Daddy, a gigantic nautical mech that serves as one of many enemies to the main protagonist. Bioshock 2 flips the script by letting players take over as a Big Daddy, taking on the power and visceral violence that comes with working as one of these giant mechanical monsters.

The Bioshock franchise (at least the games that are set in Rapture) is well-known for infusing horror elements into FPS gameplay, and players of the second game got to live out the power fantasies of wielding the giant mining drill that the Big Daddy attacks the player with in the first game (basically, it's the textbook example of what this list is all about).

5 Vampyr

Creatures of the night

It's 1918 London and you're a newly-converted vampire that must feed to survive while blending in with the rest of the human population. You can wield ungodly powers, as well as manipulate and select your victims as you see fit.

Vampyr is a role-playing game where your choices matter, choosing when to help and when to devour the people of London as a deadly virus ravages the city. Don't worry: there's plenty of action and combat to go around in this title as well.

4 Batman: Arkham Asylum

I stand by this choice 100%

Oh, like you wouldn't be terrified if you had to roam around a creepy old asylum while Batman tracks you down from the shadows. The gothically-tinged dark and spooky atmosphere, the multiple instances of actual horror scattered throughout the game thanks to Scarecrow's fear toxin, and the stalking and terrorizing of the helpless inmates that stand against you are all evidence enough that Batman: Arkham Asylum belongs on this list for sure.

Specifically looking at the Predator segments of the game (and the whole series), the horror Batman experiences at the hands of his nemeses are switched right back around on the gun-toting enemies of the game. Prisoners will begin losing composure and panicking as they discover more and more knocked out squadmates, and you can even see their heart rates rise as the fear takes over.

3 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Leatherface lives!

The classic slasher film finally sees a worthwhile experience in the video game medium with 2023's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game that pits players against each other in iconic scenes and locales from the film franchise. The series icon Leatherface is obviously present, along with plenty of his fellow members of the notorious Slaughter family to play as.

Like similar games in the horror-multiplayer field, Texas Chain Saw Massacre revolves around a group of killer horror villains hunting down helpless survivors, who must use their wits to escape. Unfortunately, it's going to take a lot of hard work and luck to make it out of the meat locker tonight.

2 Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Not a laughing matter

Clowns are scary, no doubt about it. Permanently frozen smiles, bulging eyes and noses, and silent-yet-manic behavior are just some of the things that make clowns one of the most common fears in America. Killer Klowns From Outer Space lets you wield the terrifying power of a clown, and use it to terrorize and scare other players in online multiplayer.

It's more tongue-in-cheek than more serious clown horror like IT, especially given the goofy and cult-classic source material, but Killer Klowns still manages to combine frights with funny in an effective and blood-pumping way.

1 V: Rising

Vampiric survival multiplayer!

Combining multiplayer, survival-crafting and vampire horror, V Rising is the freshest take on the vampire experience in recent memory. Players can build their own mysterious castle on a hill, hunt for prey in nearby settlements and even battle other vampires in this new and exciting title that keeps receiving updates to this day.

With a full-blown Castlevania crossover expansion, V Rising really is the best Dracula simulator the world has ever seen. It's an RPG that will keep you coming back for it's brutal combat, addictive gameplay and satisfying base-building.