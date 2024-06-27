Key Takeaways Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to Amazon Fire TV devices in July.

Compatible devices include Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K.

Supported controllers include Xbox Wireless Controller, DualSense, and DualShock 4.

Xbox and Amazon today announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is coming to select Amazon Fire TV devices starting this July.

Xbox continues to expand its presence by bringing its Cloud Gaming service to more platforms. This time, owners of select Amazon Fire TV devices will be able to subscribe and play a wide array of Xbox titles from their sticks. All you'll need is the Xbox app downloaded, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a Bluetooth-enabled controller. From there you'll be able to enjoy the likes of Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and much more.

What devices are compatible?

When Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on Amazon Fire TV it'll only be accessible on two models. These are the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) ($59.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) ($49.99). It is unknown if or when additional models will gain support. For those who want to start streaming games in July, you'll need one of these two models.

As for controllers, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Fire TV support a vast library of controllers as long as its Bluetooth-enabled. In particular, the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense, and DualShock 4 controllers all work seamlessly with Amazon Fire TV.

Expanding Xbox to new markets

Xbox's foray onto Amazon Fire TV devices lines up with the company's growing business strategy of getting the brand onto more devices. Xbox Game Pass' Cloud Gaming feature is currently available on compatible iOS and iPadOS devices, Android devices, Mac, PC, 2020 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and Meta Quest VR headsets (2, 3, and Pro). Bringing compatibility to Fire TV devices isn't that much of a stretch considering how many of the devices there are in the wild.

Of course, Xbox Cloud Gaming is just a part of Xbox's plans to widen its brand appeal. Earlier this year Xbox revealed that they'd start bringing select Xbox Games Studio titles to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. So far, we've seen Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves released with more titles expected to be on the way, including Doom: The Dark Ages, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. It wouldn't be too surprising if more titles from Activision Blizzard and Bethesda Softworks, two formerly third-party publishers with massive fan bases on PlayStation, come to other platforms.