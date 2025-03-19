Xbox has announced it will be adding three new games to the Xbox Game Pass Core selection of games next week. They include some critically acclaimed games, such as Tunic, for your enjoyment. There's also a prolific Batman game that satisfied fans almost a decade ago but focuses too much on the Batmobile.

Batman: Arkham Knight Joins Lineup

According to Pure Xbox, three new games will be joining the Xbox Game Pass Core lineup on March 26. They are:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Tunic

Monster Sanctuary

These are three critically acclaimed games that will add value to the lowest tier of Xbox Game Pass, which grants access to a selection of titles and online multiplayer. Batman: Arkham Knight is arguably a highlight, despite being nearly a decade old. It features a stunning interpretation of Gotham as the Caped Crusader rolls around in his Batmobile. The storyline is also epic as it concludes the epic Arkham trilogy by Rocksteady.

Xbox Game Pass Core costs $10 a month.

"Batman: Arkham Knight is a dense and enthralling action-adventure game with a winding, if predictable, story that does make you feel like the Batman both inside and outside the Batmobile," said our 4/5 review. The article also said, "From start to finish, there is constantly something interesting to take in and someone interesting to take down, making Batman: Arkham Knight the inspiring ride we deserve for the duration of its 10 to 25 hour experience."

Zelda-like adventure game Tunic heads to Xbox Game Pass Core.

You'll Also Be Able to Play Tunic

Tunic is also a highlight that many Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers should check out. It's a Zelda-inspired indie game starring an adorable fox. There are many battles and puzzles in store for the fox protagonist as he discovers the gorgeously animated world around him. It has an impressive 85 Top Critic average score on OpenCritic with 93% of outlets recommending the title. Additionally, there's a 90 Player Rating on the reviews aggregate website.

Tunic also reviewed well at our sister site GameRant, with an 8/10 score. "Tunic is more than a Zelda clone and will win over many players — those who enjoy the art style, the relentless challenge, the sense of exploration and discovery," said the review. "But people picking up the game should be aware that it is a niche title that some gamers simply won’t have the patience to complete."

Lastly, Monster Sanctuary is seen as a great Pokemon alternative, especially for those who have an Xbox. Of course Pokemon has and will never arrive on an Xbox platform as it's exclusive to Nintendo systems and mobile phones.