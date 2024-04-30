Key Takeaways Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition returns May 2 offers enhanced visuals and captivating gameplay.

Kona II: Brume debuts May 7 in a narrative-driven Canadian mining village setting.

Little Kitty, Big City launches May 9 providing a unique cat's perspective open-world experience.

As reported by IGN, Microsoft has unveiled the lineup for the first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2024, featuring a mix of beloved classics and exciting new titles. The selection includes high-profile games such as Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Kona II: Brume, and Little Kitty, Big City.

Starting May 2, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will be available across Cloud, Console, and PC platforms. This release marks the game's return to Game Pass as developer Crystal Dynamics continues work on an upcoming new entry in the storied franchise. The Definitive Edition has been highly praised for enhancing the original game's visual experience while maintaining the captivating gameplay and narrative that fans adore.

Following Tomb Raider, Kona II: Brume will debut on May 7. This first-person narrative adventure is set in a 1970s rural mining village in Northern Canada, promising players a deeply atmospheric and story-driven experience.

On May 9, Game Pass subscribers will get immediate access to Little Kitty, Big City, a day-one release. Players will explore an open-world environment from a cat's perspective trying to find its way home, offering a unique and playful gaming experience.

The next significant addition comes on May 14 with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. This game, known for its innovative twin-stick control mechanics and emotional storytelling, returns to Game Pass.

Microsoft also hinted at upcoming titles for the latter part of May, including the highly anticipated Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The surprise launch of The Rewinder on April 29 introduces players to a 2D puzzle adventure rooted in Chinese folklore. Moreover, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to be available through EA Play, which is included in the Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Which Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 15?

Several games will also depart the service as of May 15, including Eastern Exorcist, Eiyuden Chronicle Rising, and Just Cause 4 Reloaded. Subscribers can purchase these games at a 20% discount if they wish to keep them permanently in their libraries.

This diverse and robust selection underscores Microsoft's commitment to enhancing the value of the Xbox Game Pass, offering both classic hits and new adventures to its subscribers.