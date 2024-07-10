Key Takeaways Xbox Game Pass price hike is official, with Ultimate subscription increasing to $19.99/month starting September 12.

New $14.99/month Standard subscription offers Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, but no day-one access to new games.

The price increases come as Xbox gears up for a strong holiday season with various high-profile game releases in September.

Microsoft has confirmed that the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass price hike is indeed real and arriving this September.

The cost of subscription services have gone up significantly year-over-year. PlayStation Plus, Netflix, Max, Paramount+, and more have each increased the prices of their existing subscriptions and added new tiers with drawbacks (i.e. ads). Now, Xbox is joining the club with price hikes to Xbox Game Pass, as well as a new, cheaper tier with its own drawbacks. All of this will arrive in September.

The Pricing

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will take the biggest hit. Starting on September 12, a subscription to Ultimate jumps to $19.99 a month from the current $16.99 a month, but will continue to offer players access to the Game Pass Library, Xbox Live Gold, and day-one releases. Meanwhile, PC Game Pass subscribers will see a price hike to $11.99 a month from $9.99 a month. This tier will continue to offer access to the Game Pass Library and day-one releases.

Those who want to pay less at the cost of a major benefit can opt for the new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription. Replacing the Xbox Game Pass for console option in the coming months (current subscribers won't be kicked off this tier), the Standard subscription will cost $14.99 a month and include access to the Game Pass Library as well as Xbox Live Gold. The major benefit lost? Access to new games day-one. The Standard subscription won't include the ability to play new games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 until it joins the Game Pass Library.

Breaking it down, here is how everything pans out:

PC Game Pass: $11.99/month, includes Game Pass Library and day-one releases

Xbox Game Pass Standard: $14.99/month, includes Game Pass Library and Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $19.99/month, includes Game Pass Library, Xbox Live Gold, day-one releases

Convienent Timing

The upcoming price hike arrives ahead of a very important holiday season for Xbox. With console sales lagging significantly behind the PS5, stagnant growth for Xbox Game Pass, and a drop in confidence in the brand after closing multiple studios, Xbox is aiming for a strong showing this holiday season thanks to numerous high-profile releases. Starting in September, the same month the price increases go into effect, Xbox Game Pass releases will include the likes of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (timed-exclusive), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (also coming to PlayStation), Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle among other releases. To access these games day-one without paying $70, players will have to accept these higher costs.