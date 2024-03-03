Check out the latest additions coming to Xbox from March 4th to 8th, 2024. From retro arcade games to gripping turn-based strategies to thrilling roguelikes, here's what Microsoft is bringing you.

Out of these titles, please note that Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Coming to Xbox 3/4 - 3/8

Title

Developer/Publisher

Availability

Description

Classified: France '44

Team17

Pre-order

Turn-based strategy game set in World War II, leading up to the Allied invasion of France. Take charge of a special-ops team of Allied commandos and French resistance fighters.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Focus Entertainment

Pre-order

Embark on scientific expeditions, adapt to nature’s challenges, and unravel mysteries. Drive all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, manage your base, and equip vehicles with high-tech tools.

Mediterranea Inferno

Santa Ragione

March 5

Three young men reconnect after isolation, hoping to rekindle their friendship.

The Outlast Trials

Red Barrels - Montreal

Pre-order

Experience mind-numbing terror, alone or with friends. Survive the trials to leave... if you can.

10 Seconds to Win!

Eastasiasoft Limited

March 6

Precision platformer where you have 10 seconds to complete challenges. Run, jump, and dash to avoid obstacles.

Cat and Ghostly Road

Sometimes You

Pre-order (Free Trial)

Point-and-click quest where you play as a wise white cat, helping your friend save him from death.

Hex Gambit: Respawned

Blowfish Studios

March 6

Quirky turn-based strategy game for 1-4 players. Command a squad of minions with creative tactics.

REVEIL

Daedalic Entertainment

Pre-order

Immersive world inspired by the circus of the ‘60s, where reality and illusion blur.

ABRISS - build to destroy

astragon Entertainment GmbH

Pre-order

Atmospheric physics-destruction building game. Build structures to crash into targets.

Dungeons of Shalnor

Johnny Ostad

March 7 (Xbox Play Anywhere)

Tactical roguelike featuring turn-based combat with a unique mechanic.

Greed: The Mad Scientist

Joindots GmbH

March 7

Uncover dark events while searching for a lost elixir in a destroyed research laboratory.

Manic Mechanics

4J Studios Ltd.

March 7

Chaotic couch co-op game where you visit the car-obsessed Octane Isle.

New Star GP

Five Aces Publishing Ltd

Pre-order

Retro arcade racer where you control your own motorsport team and compete at iconic racing circuits.

Sokobalien

Afil Games

March 7

Push animals onto UFO beams to create a farm of epic proportions. Overcome challenges with strategic skills.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Nacon

Pre-order

Climb into the driver’s seat, transport passengers across Barcelona, and grow your company.