Check out the latest additions coming to Xbox from March 4th to 8th, 2024. From retro arcade games to gripping turn-based strategies to thrilling roguelikes, here's what Microsoft is bringing you.
Out of these titles, please note that Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Coming to Xbox 3/4 - 3/8
|
Title
|
Developer/Publisher
|
Availability
|
Description
|
Team17
|
Pre-order
|
Turn-based strategy game set in World War II, leading up to the Allied invasion of France. Take charge of a special-ops team of Allied commandos and French resistance fighters.
|
Focus Entertainment
|
Pre-order
|
Embark on scientific expeditions, adapt to nature’s challenges, and unravel mysteries. Drive all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, manage your base, and equip vehicles with high-tech tools.
|
Santa Ragione
|
March 5
|
Three young men reconnect after isolation, hoping to rekindle their friendship.
|
Red Barrels - Montreal
|
Pre-order
|
Experience mind-numbing terror, alone or with friends. Survive the trials to leave... if you can.
|
Eastasiasoft Limited
|
March 6
|
Precision platformer where you have 10 seconds to complete challenges. Run, jump, and dash to avoid obstacles.
|
Sometimes You
|
Pre-order (Free Trial)
|
Point-and-click quest where you play as a wise white cat, helping your friend save him from death.
|
Blowfish Studios
|
March 6
|
Quirky turn-based strategy game for 1-4 players. Command a squad of minions with creative tactics.
|
Daedalic Entertainment
|
Pre-order
|
Immersive world inspired by the circus of the ‘60s, where reality and illusion blur.
|
astragon Entertainment GmbH
|
Pre-order
|
Atmospheric physics-destruction building game. Build structures to crash into targets.
|
Johnny Ostad
|
March 7 (Xbox Play Anywhere)
|
Tactical roguelike featuring turn-based combat with a unique mechanic.
|
Joindots GmbH
|
March 7
|
Uncover dark events while searching for a lost elixir in a destroyed research laboratory.
|
4J Studios Ltd.
|
March 7
|
Chaotic couch co-op game where you visit the car-obsessed Octane Isle.
|
Five Aces Publishing Ltd
|
Pre-order
|
Retro arcade racer where you control your own motorsport team and compete at iconic racing circuits.
|
Afil Games
|
March 7
|
Push animals onto UFO beams to create a farm of epic proportions. Overcome challenges with strategic skills.
|
Nacon
|
Pre-order
|
Climb into the driver’s seat, transport passengers across Barcelona, and grow your company.