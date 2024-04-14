Key Takeaways Xbox Game Pass adds 10 new games next week including Harold Halibut and Sker Ritual - something for everyone.

Gameplay in games like ArcRunner and Pocket League Story offers a variety of experiences for Xbox owners.

With diverse titles like The Mildew Children and Pocket Clothier, Xbox Game Pass keeps delivering value and entertainment.

Next week promises to be an exciting one for Xbox owners and Xbox Game Pass subscribers with the addition of ten new games to its catalog. Whether you're looking to manage a clothing store, battle through a zombie apocalypse, or lead a soccer team to victory, there's something for everyone.

These games not only offer a variety of genres and gameplay styles but also bring fresh challenges and storylines to keep players engaged. With such diverse offerings, Xbox Game Pass continues to deliver exceptional value and entertainment to its ever growing community of gamers.

Here is what is coming to Xbox Game Pass next week:

PERISH (April 15)

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

PERISH is a four-player FPS set in the realm of Purgatory. Players, as spirits named amyetri, battle creatures and deities to end their suffering and enter Elysium. Start with a broken sword and earn danake, the underworld's currency, to buy better equipment. Combat risks losing danake, which can be deposited for safety or risked for greater rewards. Team up with up to three friends for cooperative play, using specialized gear and tactics. Survive diverse environments like scorched cliffs and volcanic foundries. Equip and enhance a variety of weapons and magical items purchased with danake.

Harold Halibut (April 16)

Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game set on a submerged city-sized spaceship. You play as Harold, a lab assistant to scientist Jeanne Mareaux on the spaceship FEDORA I. While many have accepted life aboard the sunken ship, Mareaux is determined to find a way off the alien planet. An unexpected encounter deepens Harold’s involvement in Mareaux's plans to relaunch the ship. Explore a tactile, retro-future world, interact with diverse characters, and uncover a cinematic story about finding 'home'. The game features unique stop-motion aesthetics, full voice acting, a wide range of characters, and a blend of drama, humor, and suspense in its storyline.

Argonauts Agency 6: Missing Daughter (April 17)

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Argonauts Agency 6: Missing Daughter is a time management game where you join Jason, Medea, and the Argonauts. The story begins when Pelias seeks shelter from villagers blaming him for a ruined harvest and drought. The team sets out to consult Demeter, the harvest goddess, for answers. The game features over 40 levels where players construct buildings, clear paths, and repair bridges. Expect a mix of increasing difficulty, engaging quests, and an uplifting storyline set in a magical world. Designed for all ages, the gameplay is relaxing with beautiful graphics and calming music.

The Mildew Children (April 17)

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere

The Mildew Children is a 2D adventure and visual novel game set in a village where children adhere to savage pagan traditions. Players follow the story of Kyrphel, a young witch tasked with a life-threatening ritual to save her village. As she faces the challenges of the ritual and the threat of Mistress Death, players engage in a narrative that blends fairy tale elements with horror, inspired by pagan folklore and ancient beliefs. Explore this hand-drawn world, interact with unique villagers, partake in mystical rituals, and uncover the village's dark secrets while battling the afflictions that haunt Kyrphel.

ArcRunner (April 18)

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

ArcRunner is a Cyberpunk-styled roguelite shooter set on a futuristic space station. Players aim to reset a rogue AI by battling swarms of deadly robotic enemies intent on their annihilation. Choose a character that suits your combat style and enhance your abilities with augmentations after each level. The game offers a wide array of weapons to experiment with. Team up with up to three friends either locally or online to tackle the rogue AI, coordinating tactics and enhancing your battle strategy together.

Lunar Axe (April 18)

Lunar Axe is a point-and-click adventure game featuring beautifully hand-drawn art inspired by real-world locations. After a major earthquake causes a building to collapse, you find yourself trapped inside an abandoned house. Navigate through the ruins, solve puzzles to escape, and uncover the mystery behind the earthquake. Along the way, meet the guardian spirit of a mystical artifact and discover its connection to the recent seismic events.

Pocket Clothier (April 18)

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Pocket Clothier is a management simulation game where you run and expand your own clothing store. Start with a quaint corner shop and develop it into a renowned global brand. In the game, you'll arrange mannequins, run promotions, and even set up unique attractions like an in-store crepe stand to draw customers. You'll also help patrons choose outfits for special occasions, improving their style and unlocking new career opportunities for them, which in turn boosts your shop's revenue. Manage inventory, order new stock, and hire and train staff to enhance sales and customer experience. Enhance and level up your merchandise to aim for the top spot in the fashion industry.

Pocket League Story (April 18)

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Pocket League Story is a soccer team management simulation game where you guide your team to the top of the sports world. Start by handpicking and training players, then compete in various leagues. You can enhance your team's prospects by selling merchandise, building facilities like gyms and stadiums, and securing lucrative sponsorship deals. As your fanbase expands, strive for victory in every match to attract even more sponsors and grow your club's fame. The game includes automatic match play where you can influence your team's strategy and make halftime player changes. Compete in both league and cup matches, each offering unique challenges and opportunities to improve your team's ranking and evaluation through wins, especially against higher-ranked teams. Experience the thrill of soccer management and lead your team to glory.

Pummel Party (April 18)

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Pummel Party is an online and local multiplayer party game for 4-8 players. Engage in a competitive frenzy using a wide variety of absurd items to outmaneuver your friends or AI opponents in board mode. The game features a collection of minigames designed to test friendships with its intense and hilarious challenges. Players can compete either online or locally on the same screen, enjoying the same chaotic fun regardless of the setting. In board mode, navigate through hazardous terrains to collect weapons and items, using them strategically to ensure your victory and claim bragging rights among your peers.

Sker Ritual (April 18)

Xbox Series X|S

Sker Ritual is a round-based zombie survival FPS where you can play solo or in cooperative mode. Fight through continuous waves of gruesome zombies, meeting high-octane objectives. Upgrade your arsenal with unique steampunk weapons and gather powers from Celtic gods to enhance your abilities. Survive the relentless attacks of the Quiet Ones as you navigate through intense gameplay scenarios.

Richman 11 (April 19)

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Richman 11 is a board game simulation where players can choose between multi-controller, online, and offline modes. In this game, players roll dice to move around a map, making money through property investments, stock purchases, and card usage. The goal is to avoid bankruptcy and become the financially dominant player at the game's conclusion.