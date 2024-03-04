Key Takeaways Xbox to showcase third-party games in Partner Preview stream on March 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Capcom, Nexon, EA to reveal gameplay for upcoming titles like Tales of Kenzera: Zau.

Don't expect updates on first-party projects like Gears of War or Outer Worlds 2 during the stream.

Xbox today announced a new Xbox Partner Preview stream to showcase upcoming games from third-party publishers.

The next Xbox Partner Preview will take place Wednesday, March 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET and will feature a number of new and upcoming games coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC from third-party publishers. The stream will last about 30 minutes long, and as Xbox claims, will feature a dozen new trailers. Expect new game reveals, release date announcements and gameplay from the shown titles.

What to expect

In terms of what to expect, Xbox did confirm that Capcom, Nexon and EA will participate by showcasing new gameplay and details for the following games:

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

The First Berserker: Khazan (Neople/Nexon)

What other publishers are participating and what other games will be shown remains a mystery. Do not go in expecting any updates from any of Xbox's first-party studios, though. The Xbox Partner Preview is here specifically for third-party publishers to show off their titles. Any news about The Coalition's next Gears of War title, Obsidian's Outer Worlds 2, or Undead Labs' State of Decay among other first-party projects will have to wait for another day.

2024's Digital Events so far

The Xbox Partner Preview is the second digital event held by Xbox so far in 2024. Back in January, the company held a Developer_Direct revealing upcoming first-party titles including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed. They also recently announced an initiative to release some Xbox first-party titles on PlayStation and Switch. So far, Rare's Sea of Thieves, Tango Gameworks' Hi-fi Rush, and Obsidian's Grounded and Pentiment have been announced for rival platforms, though other titles are heavily rumored to arrive on these platforms.

As for Xbox's rivals, PlayStation held a State of Play at the very of January with a mixed focus on first-party, second-party and third-party projects, including Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Judas among others. Meanwhile, Nintendo held their first Partner Showcase Direct that featured Epic Mickey, Grounded and World of Goo 2 among others.

Be sure to check out the Xbox Partner Preview event on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. You can catch it on Xbox's official YouTube and Twitch channels and on regional Xbox channels around the world.