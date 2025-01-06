Microsoft has announced big changes to the Xbox Rewards program. According to a new Xbox Wire post, the company is planning an expansion to the current model, giving new opportunities for all Xbox players to earn rewards through their activities on the platform.

A Revamp to the System

Over the years, Microsoft has implemented some rewards systems tied to using some of their products regularly. For Xbox, that meant rewarding players for playing on their consoles or using the PC or mobile systems to play. Meanwhile, those with a Game Pass subscription have even more points to earn by playing their games.

Originally, only Game Pass Ultimate subscribers had access to special missions called Quests. Starting on January 7, 2025, PC Game Pass players will also have a chance to complete Quests and earn more points. With this, the system will open up beyond Xbox console systems and mobile, encompassing PC-only players as well.

The reward system is restricted to players over eighteen years old, while Quests will be tied to the Game Pass catalog with a few catches. Firstly, there's a minimum playtime to properly earn points, so it's not just enough to open up a game. Players must have either a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription, so the Core and Standard tiers won't have access to them.

The games must also be part of the Game Pass catalog and they have to be played strictly through the Xbox app. As such, if they require a third-party launcher or Battle.net, they will not be eligible for rewards even if they're one of the games that comes free with the subscription.

New Quests

According to the Xbox Wire post, the quest structure is also being changed to make even more reward points available for players. It'll be possible to get 10 points for each day the player goes over the minimum playtime with the Game Pass titles, and by completing a five-day streak during a week, multipliers will be applied to improve the rewards. The multiplier goes up to four times the base reward value by not breaking the streak even once during four weeks or more.

The system also rewards players for trying out a variety of titles with the Monthly 4-Pack and Monthly 8-Pack quests. These missions will give players points if, during the course of a month, they play over fifteen minutes of four or eight different games, respectively.

Beyond those Game Pass missions, there will also be general rewards for players even if they don't subscribe. Up to 150 points can be earned through the PC Weekly Bonus, which rewards players who manage to play on Xbox's PC app at least 15 minutes a day for 5 days or more. Microsoft has also shared a video to tease the changes:

As a caveat, the Console Weekly Bonus and Daily PC Play missions will be less rewarding. Currently, players can earn 20 points a day by playing on PC and 250 a week for a 5-day streak on console. After the new system is up, these values will go down to 10 and 150, respectively.