So you’ve got an Xbox Series X|S, a controller in hand and a burning desire to dive into some epic gaming. But there’s just one tiny problem: Your bank account is looking at you like, “Don’t even think about it.” Thankfully some of the best games on Xbox Series X|S won’t cost you a dime. That’s right! Free-to-play games now offer high-quality experiences without making you break the bank.

Whether you’re into intense battle royales, hero shooters, epic RPG adventures or fast-paced sports action there’s a free game on Xbox Series X|S waiting to suck you in. And these aren’t just throwaway distractions. They are fully fleshed-out, content-packed games that can give premium titles a run for their money.

8 Marvel Rivals

Fight with Your Favorite Marvel Characters

Marvel Rivals throws you right into the action. It lets you blast, punch and outsmart your way to victory with some of the most iconic Marvel heroes. You can pick your fighter from a growing roster of 37 Marvel heroes , each with their own powers, weapons, and playstyles.

If you want to zip around as Spider-Man , webbing up enemies and swinging across the map, go for it. If you prefer to Hulk-smash your way through everything, you do you. The game caters to both competitive players seeking strategic depth and casual fans looking for something fun.

7 Apex Legends

Drop into an Arena, Scavenge for Weapons and Fight to be the Last Team Standing

If you love battle royales, you will love Apex Legends. It’s a high-speed, adrenaline-fueled test of skill, strategy and squad synergy. Like most shooters, Apex Legends gives you a roster of Legends, each with their own abilities. If you want to teleport behind enemies, Wraith is your best bet. Similarly if you need a high-speed escape, Octane’s got you covered. Fancy calling down a missile strike? Bangalore’s your girl.

Every Legend brings something unique to the fight, so choosing the right team composition is just as important as landing those headshots. What I really love about Apex Legends is the movement. Sliding down hills at breakneck speed, zip-lining across buildings, and outmaneuvering enemies with insane parkour moves makes every match feel dynamic.

6 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Bigger Map, Smarter AI and More Chaos

The action kicks off the second you hit the ground in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. You and 149 other players drop into Al Mazrah armed with nothing but a pistol and a dream. What happens next is pure, unfiltered chaos. Guns blazing, vehicles exploding, snipers lurking on rooftops—it’s basically survival of the deadliest.

In Warzone 2.0, the map is bigger, the AI smarter and even the Gula is now a 2v2 fight for freedom, where you can team up with a total stranger or backstab them for a solo escape. Whether you’re a lone wolf or rolling with your squad every match is a wild, unpredictable rollercoaster of explosions, last-second escapes and clutch victories.

5 Overwatch 2

Faster, Sharper and More Intense 5v5 Battles

Overwatch 2 is now 5v5 instead of 6v6, which means less clutter, faster fights and way more room for individual plays. Tanks are now absolute wrecking machines, DPS heroes hit like trucks, and Supports now have better survival tools to keep the fight going.

This makes matches feel more aggressive, more tactical, and more rewarding, with every role getting its moment to shine. Overwatch 2 comes with new heroes, fresh maps and seasonal events that keep the action feeling fresh.

4 Throne and Liberty

Survive, Strategize and Dominate the World of Solisium

This MMORPG throws you into the war-torn land of Solisium, where you are not only trying to outsmart enemies but also the environment itself. Throne and Liberty is all about massive-scale PvP, where territory control, siege battles and political maneuvering decide who dominates the server.

My favorite thing about Throne and Liberty is the classless system, which means you’re not locked into a single playstyle. Instead, your weapons define your abilities, meaning you can switch things up on the fly. Fancy being a tank today and a spell-slinging glass cannon tomorrow? Go for it. The game wants you to experiment, adapt and outplay your foes in ways they won’t see coming.

3 Genshin Impact

Team Up with Powerful Characters, Uncover Ancient Secrets and Take on Enemies with Elemental Powers

In Genshin Impact you walk in the shoes of the Traveler, a warrior searching for their lost twin. You will explore a big world filled with hidden treasures, powerful enemies, and jaw-dropping landscapes. But you’re not alone—your team of four characters fights using elemental powers that can be combined for crazy, screen-shaking reactions.

You can combine Hydro and Electro for an electrifying stun, freeze enemies solid with Cryo and Hydro or go full chaos mode by setting everything on fire with Pyro and Anemo. Experiment, swap characters mid-fight and create your own insane combos!

2 eFootball

Offers Realistic Gameplay, Fluid Dribbling and Responsive Controls

If you love sports, or soccer specifically, you will appreciate eFootball. As a simulation game eFootball leans heavily into realism, with precise passing, strategic dribbling and a physics engine that makes every shot feel different. If you love tactical football rather than arcade-style gameplay, eFootball actually does a lot right.

And then there’s Dream Team mode, where you build your ultimate squad, train players, and take on opponents online. It’s Konami’s answer to FIFA’s Ultimate Team but with a unique player development system that lets you shape your squad’s strengths over time. It’s not quite at FIFA’s level in terms of licensing and content depth but if you’re after a more tactical, skill-based soccer sim it has a lot to offer.

1 Destiny 2

Where Space-Faring Meets High-Powered Gunfights

Destiny 2 is where space-faring meets high-powered gunfights. Your job is to defend the Last City, explore the solar system and obliterate any alien faction dumb enough to threaten Earth. And trust me there are plenty. From the creepy, undead Hive to the time-traveling Vex, the galaxy is packed with enemies just begging for a well-placed rocket to the face.

If you want to test your teamwork, patience and puzzle-solving skills, you can take part in the Raids—six-player PvE challenges. These aren’t your typical “shoot the bad guy” fights. You’ll be standing on glowing platforms, solving cryptic mechanics and coordinating with teammates to survive encounters that feel more like brain-melting escape rooms than boss fights.