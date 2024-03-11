Key Takeaways Microsoft's Sea of Thieves tops PS5 pre-order charts, a multi-platform approach proving successful

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition claims #1 spot in U.S., outpacing highly anticipated PS5 titles

Xbox's move to release exclusives on PS5 marks a pivotal moment in gaming, broadening audience reach

In an unexpected twist in the gaming industry, Microsoft's Sea of Thieves has made waves by topping the PlayStation 5 digital pre-order charts, marking a significant moment as the game was originally an Xbox exclusive. This development follows Microsoft's strategic decision to embrace a multi-format release approach for some of its titles, a move that appears to be paying off handsomely.

Benji-Sales data shows Sea of Thieves in number 1 spot

Sea of Thieves, the pirate-themed adventure game, has not only captivated Xbox and PC gamers but is now charting a course on PlayStation 5 with remarkable success. According to games industry data reporter Benji-Sales, the Premium Edition of Sea of Thieves has claimed the coveted number one spot on the PS5 console store's Pre-Orders page in the United States, ranked by 'best-selling.' Not to be outdone, the Standard Edition also anchors itself within the top ten, currently sitting at fifth.

The game's popularity is evident as it outpaces other highly anticipated titles on the PS5 platform in the U.S., including MLB The Show 24, Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Rise of the Ronin.

Across the pond in the UK, the situation mirrors, if not surpasses, the U.S. success. The PlayStation 5 digital storefront shows the Premium Edition of Sea of Thieves reigning supreme at number one, with the Standard Edition not far behind at number four, and the Deluxe Edition also making an appearance in the top ten.

This cross-platform success story comes on the heels of Xbox's announcement last month to release four of its exclusives, previously confined to Xbox and PC, onto other consoles. Pentiment led the charge as the first of these titles, now available on PS5, Switch, and PS4, with Hi-Fi Rush poised to join the PlayStation family on March 19.

Microsoft's foray into multi-platform releases with Sea of Thieves leading the charge signifies a pivotal moment in gaming, showcasing the potential for major exclusives to transcend traditional console boundaries and reach a broader audience, potentially reshaping the landscape of console gaming.