Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition drops players into one of the biggest and most complex open worlds Monolith Soft has ever designed (even bigger than Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule). Massive continents stretch way beyond viewing distance and are packed with towering indigens ready to wipe you off the face of Mira if you wander slightly too far.

The game wastes no time throwing players into the deep end, letting you explore, fight, and manage resource systems that can feel overwhelmingly fast. It’s easy to spend those first few hours running in circles, unsure which systems actually matter or how to get stronger without constantly dying (which you will). By the time you start understanding things, they are usually several hours deep and wondering what they missed.

The real problem is that Xenoblade X doesn’t always explain what’s important until it’s too late or in a brief tutorial screen right after a cutscene. You can easily sink dozens of hours into the wrong activities, miss must-have upgrades, or realize you’ve been making things harder on yourself the whole time. Luckily, most of those problems are avoidable once you know what to prioritize. Learning where to explore, how probes work, and what combat systems actually matter early will save you hours. We made every possible mistake, so here’s your chance to skip the worst of it.

8 Explore Early and Activate Fast Travel Points

Mira’s Big, and It’s More Walking Than Frodo Did To Mt. Doom

One of the biggest mistakes new players make in Xenoblade X is ignoring the world early on. Mira is massive and filled with fast travel points called FN Sites, landmarks, and resources designed to make your life easier once you unlock them. The sooner you start exploring, the faster you cut down on backtracking and those painful hikes across zones packed with enemies, sometimes 50 levels above you.