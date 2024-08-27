Key Takeaways Yakuza Kiwami is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch after a long absence, marking the series' debut in October 2024.

Remake of the original 2005 title, Kiwami follows Kazuma Kiryu's prison release and entanglement in Kamurocho's crime world.

The content-packed Kiwami on Switch is perfect for series newcomers, coinciding with the live-action adaptation release on Amazon Prime the same day/month.

Of all third-party series and notable IPs that have eventually made their way onto Nintendo's platform in one form or another, a name that has long been absent on the Switch is the Yakuza series, now formerly referred to as Like A Dragon. It may well be coming to the end of its life-cycle in 2024, but as the saying goes: "better late than never". As it turns out, Yakuza has indeed, finally, made its way onto Switch with today's announcement that Yakuza Kiwami will mark the series' debut on Nintendo's platform, when it releases this October.

Yakuza Kiwami, originally releasing in 2016 in Japan before heading West a year-and-a-half later, is a remake of the original 2005 title for the PS2 and follows the tale of Kazuma Kiryu who, after serving a ten-year prison sentence, finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy tying together the criminal underworld of primary setting Kamurocho.

Related Review: Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami packs a lot of content into an affordable package and is a great jumping off point for newcomers to the series as well.

"Ten[-ish] Years in the Joint"

The release of Kiwami on Switch coincidentally also falls on the same day that the live-action adaptation of the series, is scheduled to air via Amazon Prime, on October 24. A series that originally started life on the PlayStation platform, but over the past couple of decades has eventually made its way to PC, Xbox and finally the Nintendo Switch on top, with a live-action adaptation on top for good measure. October's re-release on Switch marks the second release for the series, following the acclaimed Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Serires X/S, Xbox One & PC earlier in the year.