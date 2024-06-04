Key Takeaways Prime Video to Stream Yakuza: Like a Dragon worldwide on October 25, 2024.

Series offers an original story spanning two time periods to follow Kiryu's journey, stars Ryoma Takeuchi as Kiryu.

The series comes after the games' rise to popularity over the years, created by SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku.

Hungry for a knuckle sandwich? Prime Video is. The streaming service has announced its next big video game adaptation: Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Furthermore, it’s going to be released this year.

At an exclusive press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Prime Video announced the Japanese Original series, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, which will stream on the platform on October 25. The show will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. This adaptation marks the second time the fighting RPG series has made its way into live-action, as famed director Takeshita Miike brought Yakuza to life with Like a Dragon in 2007, two years after the original Yakuza's release in 2005.

A Dragon In Its Prime

The television series plans to adapt the game series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but bring with it an original story, much like Prime Video’s recent success, Fallout. The project is directed by Masaharu Take (100 Yen Love, The Naked Director), and stars Ryoma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive, Detective Pikachu) as the iconic protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu.

According to Amazon, the story of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will span two time periods: 1995 and 2005. In terms of the story, it’s an original action suspense series, that follows Yakuza member Kiryu as we witness the choices, friends and actions made and the impact they have in the future.

Series director Masaharu Take spoke on behalf of the series, saying:

“I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza,” said director Masaharu Take. “The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon. Please look forward to Kazuma Kiryu, played by Ryoma Takeuchi.”

Head of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, James Farrell, spoke about Like a Dragon: Yakzua as well, stating:

“We are thrilled and extremely excited to announce the Amazon Original action-drama Like a Dragon: Yakuza, based on the popular Japanese game series. The unfettered appeal for Japanese content from within Japan and other parts of the world has been growing exponentially. While Prime Video Japan continues to offer a variety of content across genres, adapting an internationally popular game franchise that has such deep resonance and layered characters presents a unique charm and makes for an extremely compelling watch. We are committed to augmenting our content library and are confident that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will strike a chord with audiences all over the world.”

Finally, Masayoshi Yokoyama, Head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer on the project, further added:

"Since the day I first put pen to paper on the original “Yakuza“'s script, I've never once thought about revisiting any of my work on the series. It's because I understand all too well the challenges and hardships that come with remaking a finished title. However, if I were ever sent to the past through some kind of cosmic joke, this is the experience I'd want to create. If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I'd want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. There is no question that Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series. While the games let you experience their world through the subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I'm sure will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show. If anything, I'd love to watch this version alongside audiences all around the world—experiencing all of its intensity and soaking in every single second."

Despite the series coming to fruition, there are still plans to adapt the games into film via Hollywood. While updates have been slim regarding the adaptation, it seems it’s still in production, though what stage it may be at remains unknown. The series, as a whole, has grown tremendously over the past few years thanks to Xbox Game Pass and worldwide releases of new games. Most recently, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which brought back the last mainline entry's turn-based RPG combat, received wide acclaim, with Hardcore Gamer’s Jordan Helm saying the title is “...one of the series' most emotional, effective and celebratory entries yet."

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be exclusively available to watch on Prime Video worldwide starting on October 25, 2024. Meanwhile, the entire mainline Yakuza: Like a Dragon series is available to play on PlayStation, PC and Xbox consoles.