Key Takeaways M. Bison returns to Street Fighter 6 with his familiar Psycho Power and iconic special moves like Shadow Rise and Psycho Crusher.

Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury joins Year 2, bringing his friendly attitude straight into battle to find the true meaning of strength.

Two crossover characters, Mai Shiranui and Elena, add deadly power and dance-like moves to the growing Street Fighter 6 roster.

It has been a year since Street Fighter 6 released and with the four Year 1 characters having been released for the game, Capcom officially announced Year 2 during Summer Games Fest. Year 2 is highlighted by four characters, one of which was announced afterwards to release on June 26. Two of these characters are cross-over characters, which Capcom hasn't typically done for its games in the past, so this is a first. Highlighting Year 2 will be the return of M. Bison, who was revealed to release on June 26 as the first character. The other character from the Street Fighter series will be Elena, who is due in Spring 2025. The two other characters come from the Fatal Fury series with Terry Bogard due in Autumn 2024 and Mai Shiranui due in Winter 2025.

Character Details

M. Bison, first appearing as a playable character in Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, returns to Street Fighter 6. Prepare yourself for an infusion of evil as the iconic and Psycho-Powered Shadaloo crime syndicate leader continues his unending quest for world domination.

Long-time Fatal Fury veteran Terry Bogard joins the fight in Year 2 alongside his iconic casual look. The skilled street fighter takes his friendly attitude straight into battle to find the true meaning of strength.

Mai Shiranui, the second crossover fighter from the Fatal Fury series, to the growing Street Fighter 6 roster. As a highly-skilled Shiranui-ryuu Kunoichi, Mai brings her deadly power to the game in Year 2.

Last seen in Street Fighter IV, the cheery Capoeira fighter Elena hits the streets as the final Year 2 character. Listen to the wind as you travel the world defeating opponents with Elena’s light-footed, dance-like moves.

Deep Dive on M. Bison

M. Bison will be available on Street Fighter 6 on June 26 for all platforms. Bison was defeated by Ryu in Street Fighter V and has been resurrected as he will feel both familiar and fresh compared to previous titles. Psycho Power still embodies Bison's fighting style and his special moves are listed below. M. Bison will be unlocked for owners of the Year 2 Character and Ultimate Pass. Bison will also receive his iconic Outfit 2 from Street Fighter II: Champion Edition. You can check out the M. Bison character detail video here.