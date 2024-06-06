Key Takeaways Yooka Re-Playlee is a remastered version of Yooka-Laylee improving on flaws with enhanced visuals and performance.

Playtonic Games is incorporating feedback and their experience to overhaul the camera, moveset, music, and more.

There will be a Q&A session on YouTube to learn more about the improvements on June 11.

Playtonic Games has revealed a remade take on the original Yooka-Laylee with Yooka Re-Playlee, continuing the tradition of ridiculous titles. It will be a "definitive remastered and enhanced version" of the first arguably flawed adventure.

Back in 2017, Banjo-Kazooie fans weren't pleased with the end result of Yooka-Laylee after playing it. The camera was problematic, and the overall game lacked the nostalgic flair of the Nintendo 64 platformers it was inspired by. With Yooka Re-Playlee, Playtonic Games seems to be improving the game based on the studio's nearly 10 years of experience.

"Yooka-Replaylee is the result of the growth of the company, the things we have learned while working on other projects as well as the feedback we have taken on board since the original release," said the developer's press release.

This new take on the original take will have an "art and animations overhaul" with better performance and resolution. Playtonic claims the "favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better."

Additionally, the tonic system from Playtonic's awesome 2D platformer Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is returning. As you'd expect, they will make "multiple game-changing enhancements" that can alter your playstyle. There will also be clothing options for the duo to wear.

There will be a new camera that helps you get that platforming accurate as well as a "tweaked moveset" that apparently lets you "combine moves more fluidly." There's going to be a new world map too, so you can track where you're going.

Something else that platforming fans might find cool is that the original soundtrack by Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze) is returning with an orchestral score.

Yooka Re-Playee improves the graphics and performance of the original.

Playtonic Games has confirmed there will be a Q&A session on YouTube with the Senior Community Manager Steve James and a few company founders to answer questions. This is happening on June 11.

A Second Chance After a Tepid Response

The original Yooka-Laylee was received with a lukewarm response when it launched back in 2017. What made it worse is that it was crowdfunded, leaving some fans more upset than they usually would.

"For every ingenious use of level design or brilliantly-sinister, hair-pulling puzzle along the way comes the more superficial choice of an unruly control scheme that only goes to frustrate players at the most critical of moments," said our 3.5 out of five-star review for the first iteration.

The reviewer did praise the game for its "charming, varied cast of characters and on-point writing," however. The first Yooka-Laylee seems like it has a great foundation, and perhaps with this retooling, Yooka-Replaylee (despite its awful name) might make up for its shortcomings.