Key Takeaways Ultimate content in Dawntrail will offer unique and challenging battles with a personalized touch from the developers.

The higher-end raids are starting to look familiar, with mechanics that feel repetitive - shift towards more unique elements.

Field Operations in Dawntrail will merge learnings from Eureka and Bozja, offering new large-scale actions and progression systems.

During the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail media tour, we were able to sit down with Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida and talk about the various elements that are going into the upcoming expansion.

Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we were only able to get two questions off, but these are two that we’re passionate about, so hopefully these will answer some desired mysteries.

Newfound Raid Experience

[Hardcore Gamer] Looking back at the end-game raids in Endwalker – Pandæmonium Savage, Dragonsong’s Reprise and The Omega Protocol – what areas you are particularly proud of, and areas you think need attention that you hope to improve upon with Dawntrail’s Arcadion raid series and Futures Rewritten Ultimate?

[Naoki Yoshida] I just wanted to preface this response by saying that we are constantly creating different new content, so although it may or may not sound like it’s relevant, I just want to make sure that whatever response that we’re bringing to the table here doesn’t mean it’s the only thing we’re doing.

In terms of Ultimate content, the next one especially, I don’t foresee any sort of concerns. It's a very challenging project, so whomever is tasked to create that battle will definitely pour themselves into it and you’ll see their personality showing in there. So, I think it’s good the trajectory I’m seeing how they’re working on this series is kind of nice. I think it will be quite an interesting battle, based on how the person in charge is working on it.

But conversely, for the higher-end raid that you go in with an 8-person party, including the savage content, to be quite frank, I feel like it’s starting to look familiar. We’re seeing more and more similarities between the different mechanics that are implemented in the fights.

As for the high-difficulty raids, it's part of that player fulfillment in that satisfying gameplay experience for our players. Back when we were doing Stormblood, we pivoted to accommodating and trying to lessen the stress we were putting on our players, lessening any frustration or painpoints so that players would have more fun, and because of that, we see examples of like, say the extremely large target circles or some of the content might have less unique battle mechanics or you’ll be able to tell just by visualize cues what will happen next.

Our developers started to become more hesitant on incorporating unique mechanics. We should stop letting the tank have to kite mobs or things like that. Our developers got a little too sensitive to non-favorable feedback, and I feel like that kind of restricted their creativity. It kind of narrowed down their perspective, so with Dawntrail we’re trying to shift back. It’s OK to make a mistake, but we want to bring this “WOW” factor to our players. We want to bring unique elements and that’s the goal that I’ve set for my developers to achieve throughout Dawntrail and beyond. So, we want to improve upon the gameplay experience and bring excitement to the players.

Back to the Grind

I want to ask about Field Operations as they were some of my personal favorite content in Stormblood and Shadowbringers. While the content was a little divisive, there’s no denying it was sorely missed in Endwalker. While the Dawntrail version is still a ways away, how are you looking to improve upon the formula?

As you are aware, we have done two different Field Operation type content, first being Eureka and the second being Bozja. With Eureka, that was our first time doing some kind of field exploration type of content, so we didn’t have the proper knowledge to apply the appropriate system support, so to speak. With Bozja, on the flip side, we tried to accommodate and make sure we are supporting our pain points with the system. From that perspective, I feel both content tended to skew on the extreme side.

With the Eureka content, I think once we had that Baldesion Arsenal ready and available, that’s when it started to get exciting for a lot of people, but up until that, there wasn’t really much to do. With that learnings, we are now looking to have something available per patch. And then, with learnings we had from Bozja, we would have the system available to support and provide things to do in that aspect. So we’re trying to see the learnings from both content and trying to see and reflect both elements, merging it into what we’re trying to do with the new content that’s available.

Of course, in addition to the learnings we’re reflecting into the new content, we do want to incorporate new elements including doing a large scale, um, content to do, an action we’ve never seen before, or there’s a progression system that might be new… I’m trying to avoid spoiling the content for you. So I’m afraid I can’t go into details right now, but we will be continuously updating through the 7.x patch series and it is a large scale project for us too, so I think it’s safe to assume that you can see more coming soon.

It might not be as early as 7.1, but I know for sure 7.2 and beyond we’re going to start updating in earnest, and right now we are writing our specification documents, our developers are programming the content, and so we are working towards it.