Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is just around the corner and the time to become a God has never been more tempting. Fortunately, we've got the pre-order guide just for you for all your godly needs.

Image from SEGA/ATLUS West

A re-release of the 2021 Nintendo Switch turn-based RPG, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, will feature updated graphics, new areas, demons and music, alongside an improved battle system. The title is the tenth mainline entry in the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei series following 2016's Shin Megami Tensei V: Apocalypse. The biggest new feature, outside of its release to all major consoles, is a brand new narrative option called "Canon of Vengeance." The story introduces five new characters: transfer student Yoko Hiromine and the vengeful Qadištu, comprised of demons Naahmah, Eisheth Zenumin, Agrat bat Mahlat, and their leader, Lilith. As the Nahobino, it's your job to protect what's left of the world and bring forth what you believe to be the best outcome.

Related Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Summons New Gameplay Improvements, Additions Revealed in an overview video, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance showcases many of the improvements and enhancements made to the original 2021 title.

Pre-Order Details for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The game is set to launch on June 14, a week prior to the game's original release on June 21. In terms of consoles, it'll come to all major consoles, which are Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This, as mentioned before, is a much bigger release, given the original Shin Megami Tensei V only launched on Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order the Digital Standard Edition (priced at $59.99), you'll receive two Sacred Treasure Sets DLC, which include a Gleam Grenade (small damage to enemies) and a Haraedo Bead (small health for your team).

Special Editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Close

If you plan on getting Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance physically, go for the launch edition (also $59.99). It comes with the game, the aforementioned Sacred Teasure Sets DLC and a stylish steelbook case for the title. The other edition available for the game is the Digital Deluxe Edition. This edition, which costs $69.99 and is only available digitally, includes the whole game, the Sacred Treasure Set DLC and five additional DLC, with two being new Demon Subquests. The descriptions for each can be found below:

DLC - Mitama Dance of Wealth - Will increase the spawn rate of the sellable item-dropping Demon, "Saki Mitama".

- Will increase the spawn rate of the sellable item-dropping Demon, "Saki Mitama". DLC - Mitama Dance of EXP - Will increase the spawn rate of two EXP-focused Demons: the player EXP item-based "Kushi Mitama", and the ally EXP item-based "Ara Mitama".

- Will increase the spawn rate of two EXP-focused Demons: the player EXP item-based "Kushi Mitama", and the ally EXP item-based "Ara Mitama". DLC - Mitama Dance of Miracles - Will increase the spawn rate of the Glory item-focused Demon "Nigi Mitama".

- Will increase the spawn rate of the Glory item-focused Demon "Nigi Mitama". Demon Subquest - Sakura Cinders of the East - This additional subquest will allow players to be able to take on "Konohana Sakuya", and, if successful, can recruit her.

- This additional subquest will allow players to be able to take on "Konohana Sakuya", and, if successful, can recruit her. Demon Subquest - Holy Will and Profane Dissent - This additional subquest will allow players to be able to take on “Dagda”, and, if successful, can recruit him.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on June 14, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam. Pre-orders can be made via the website or your preferred outlet. For those who want to play the original, Shin Megami Tensei V is available on Nintendo Switch, though the game will be delisted come June 13, a day prior to Vengeance's release.

More information regarding Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance can be found on the game's website.