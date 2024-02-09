Key Takeaways Youtuber Proxy Gate Tactician beat Baldur's Gate 3 as a cat, using the Druid class's Wild Shape ability.

The challenge required creative problem-solving due to the limitations of being a cat, such as inability to talk to humans.

Proxy used strategies like hoarding boxes and luring enemies with meowing to succeed in combat scenarios.

If there is one thing that can be taken away from Baldur’s Gate 3’s massive success, it is always to expect the unexpected. Indeed, completing the game as a party of cats wasn’t very expected when Larian released it last year.

Youtuber Proxy Gate Tactician has become the first to beat the game as a cat. This is technically possible because of the Druid class’s Wild Shape ability. He set some rules before delving into the game: he could only leave feline form if the game forced him to, like in cutscenes or losing all your hit points in a Wild Shape in combat. He also multiclassed party members he recruited so that they would also have the Wild Shape ability. Suffice it to say, it was challenging to herd a group of 4 cats through Faerun. The result was often hilarious.

The adventure was not always linear

This challenge forced Proxy to employ out-of-the-box problem-solving, as limitations are inherent to only being a cat in the game. Since cats cannot talk to humans, certain quests were out of the question. Proxy also discovered that cat form is weak in combat, so he hoarded boxes to give himself a vertical advantage in different scenarios. His first successful combat scenario was outside on the roof of the crypt, where you meet Withers. Proxy built a tower of boxes, lured the bandits under the rope by meowing with his character, then had cat Shadowheart claw at the rope from the top of the boxes, and this caused the bandits to plunge to certain doom.

Through many creative encounters, Proxy eventually gained more powerful cat forms, like the panther, making his adventure regarding combat scenarios easier. This still required him to flex his creative muscles, like taking three hours to get through the Gauntlet of Shar by building another box tower to climb over the top (which, thanks to Proxy, we now know is possible).

Proxy also made some discoveries about the game, which he detailed in a Reddit post. For example, by meowing, you can lure enemies as far as you want, but they will still aggro a group if they are part of one. He even figured out how to kill Raphael in Act One, which is hard enough to do as he is not a cat and requires some exploits.

You can watch Proxy's shenanigans as a cat here. This cat-only run is another example of some genuinely out-of-the-ordinary ways fans have approached the game.