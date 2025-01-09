Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana doesn't have a lot of side quests, and one of the earlier side quests is very easy to miss. This quest involves finding a kid named Christof, and escorting him back home safely. This quest becomes available after escaping the Zone of Lava, but must be completed before completing the Abandoned Mine. It's recommended to do this right after escaping the Zone of Lava, just to get it out of the way.

Valestein Castle

In order to activate this quest, Adol needs to travel north on the world map to Valestein Castle. The location of this quest is part of why it is so easy to miss, because there is no real reason for Adol to go to the castle at this time. He can't enter the castle either, but Fran and Andre are eager to tell Adol of the tragedy of the missing child. Adol never being one to turn down any quest, agrees without hesitation to help find the missing kid. Due to the nature of most missing children cases, Fran and Andre have no idea where Christof is, so Adol is left to search every inch of the map that is currently accessible.

Illburns Ruins and Keeping the Brat Alive

Or he can use the Wing Talisman to travel back to the first Travel Monument at the Illburns Ruins, the one labeled as Outside. Christof is waiting here, miraculously unscathed. Simply talk to the boy, and he will start following Adol, and now it's simply a matter of escorting him back to Valestine Castle. Unfortunately, The Wing Talisman doesn't seem to work with a companion, so Adol has to walk back to the castle gates with Christof in tow.

This journey shows how impressive Christof's solo trek to the Illburns Ruins was, because he gets killed in a couple hits by any monster along the way. He also doesn't have much of a self-preservation instinct, so Adol needs to be extra vigilant in dispatching monsters to ensure Christof's survival. Using the Ignis Bracelet can take out enemies at long range, which is helpful in keeping Christof alive.