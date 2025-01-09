There aren't a ton of side quests in Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana but the few that there are can lead to rewards that can help out a lot later on. The Nightfire Gem is one such item that isn't required to complete that game, but can be useful in certain parts of the game, such as providing light in the Abandoned Mine and revealing collapsing platforms in Valestein Castle.

There are a few steps to getting this item, and it's never revealed that this is the item Adol is searching for. It just happens to be the reward for returning Bob's Pendant to Aida, the elderly woman in one of the houses in Redmont who isn't incredibly friendly at first.

Trigray Quarry

Bob's Pendant is in a treasure chest in Trigray Quarry, which Adol will likely see before he can reach it. When entering the quarry, keep heading to the right until you reach the main mine shaft. Jump down to the bottom, exit to the right, and then keep heading left until you reach some stairs. After taking the stairs, go left until you see a broken bridge. Across the bridge is a tempting treasure, but even Adol's superior jumping abilities won't let him reach it, at least not now. Make a note of this location, and return later.

Zone of Lava

Not long after addressing the issues with Trigray Quarry, Adol will find himself in the Illburns Ruins. Things don't go exactly as planned, and he finds himself in the Zone of Lava, which is as pleasant as it sounds. Travel through this fiery place and Adol will eventually acquire the Ventus Bracelet, which allows Adol to use the power of wind magic to propel himself across greater distances than he can normally jump. This item will be acquired as part of his normal advancement through the area, and once Adol is free from the Zone of Lava, he can return to Redmont.

Aida talks about how she wants a keepsake to remember her grandson Bob.

Redmont and Return to Trigray Quarry

After escaping the Zone of Lava, Adol returns to Redmont and his next main objective is to explore the Abandoned Mine in Trigray Quarry. Before he heads to the Abandoned Mine, he should pay Aida a visit at her house, which is a nice little piece of waterfront property. Aida talks about how she wants a keepsake to remember her grandson Bob. Remember that chest you couldn't reach in Trigray Quarry?

Return to it, and use the Ventus Bracelet to glide across the gap. Bob's Pendant is in that treasure chest. Return it to Aida, and she will give Adol the Nightfire Gem. This will make exploring the Abandoned Mine a bit easier, and does possess some other benefits for later in the game.

Adol just can't help himself when it comes to taking on quests to help others, but at least they sometimes give him useful items as rewards.

