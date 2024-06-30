Key Takeaways Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana's re-release leaked by XSEED Games for PS4, PS5, and PC.

Anime Expo 2024 to showcase the game, with a 2012 Steam version available at 70% off until July 11.

XSeed Games is also presenting Naruto Emblem Battle, Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion, Farmagia, and Potionomics Masterwork Edition at the event.

Unfortunately, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana's PS4, PS5, and PC re-release has been leaked by the publisher XSEED Games themselves. In a wrongly scheduled X post, it inadvertently confirmed Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana's appearance at Anime Expo.

Oops, an X Post Leaked A New Port For Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

"Time is running out to try our [Anime Expo 2024] demos and cosplay photo op," said the now-deleted message (via Gematsu). "Only one day left to play the [demo] for Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana."

The re-release for Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is currently available in Japan for PS4, PS5, and PC. However, it hasn't yet been released in Western territories like the United States and United Kingdom.

Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana is actually available on Steam now.

This HD version includes fully voiced cutscenes with Yuki Kaji reprising his role as Adol. Banjoy Ginja also provides narration to the game. There will also be an option to switch the visuals of the character illustrations to their original states on the PC and PSP launch.

If you don't want to wait for the re-release (which will probably have new localization as well), there is a 2012 Steam version you can pick up right now. In fact, until July 11, it will be 70% off. It also has Steam Trading Cards and features achievements.The game has a successful 94% Very Positive rating on Steam, so it may be worth checking out.

XSeed Games is also showing four other games at the event, including Naruto Emblem Battle, Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion, Farmagia, and Potionomics Masterwork Edition. Anime Expo 2024 runs from July 4 to July 7, and XSeed will be located in Booth E-110.

The Ys games have been successful at delivering solid JRPG action in the past. "Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is a great game that maintains enough elements of previous Ys games so that longtime fans will feel at home while the Monstrum gifts breathe new life into the gameplay," said our previous review for the ninth entry on Switch. "This is a must-play for fans of the series or action JRPGs in general, but while the hardware limitations of the Switch do not ruin the game or make it unplayable, they have been sources of frustration that take some of the fun away from the experience."

Farmagia is a Steam, PS5, and Switch release from XSeed Games too.

Farmagia Looks Cool Too

Another XSeed game, Farmagia, will be making an appearance at the Anime Expo after a recent Nintendo Direct. You'll be able to command a monster army, and, of course, like many other recent JRPGs, do some farming on the side.